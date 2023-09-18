MURRAY — After a rough last year-and-a-half, things finally seemed to be going Calloway County’s way in football.
The Lakers had won two games in a row and suddenly were standing not only at the edge of rising above the .500 mark for this season but, more important, going to the top of a Class 4A 1st District that may be one of the toughest in Kentucky.
All they had to do was beat a Warren East team that seemed to be a notch below its usual standards as Friday’s district opener for both teams arrived at Jack Rose Stadium. It proved to be a very tall task.
Led by quarterback Dane Parsley with his running and passing ability, the Raiders found that usual form, knocking out the Lakers, 51-20.
“We just didn’t overcome adversity tonight,”said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion, whose team fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in district play, while East improved to 3-2 and 1-0. “Honestly, it was Murphy’s Law for us tonight. About every bad thing that could go wrong did.”
Yet, Calloway actually had the better of the action early in the game and after quarterback Wyatt Robbins hit big-play extraordinaire Price Aycock for a 15-yard score in the middle of the field early in the second quarter, the Lakers led, 7-3.
That is where the fun stopped. East’s response was quick and vicious. First, Parsley capped a drive that included two third-down conversions with a three-yard scoring run on fourth down to regain the lead at 10-7. Then, East defensive back Maddox Tarrence stepped in front of a pass and cruised 43 yards for a pick six and a 17-7 lead with 6:19 still to go in the second quarter.
The surge continued as Parsley went 71 yards down the left side on a sweep for another score with less than two minutes to go, then the Lakers fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving Parsley another opportunity, which he turned into a 29 scramble to the left side for a sudden 31-7 lead with 1:03 left.
“We were able to do some things to kind of loose those guys up (in taking the lead) but, unfortunately, they controlled the line of scrimmage and they took our running game away,” Champion said of how Robbins came under heavy pressure as the Lakers became one-dimensional on offense.
Meanwhile, Parsley was having no such issues.
“That kid’s a good player for them,” Champion said of Parsley, who would throw an 18-yard scoring pass to receiver Ontarius Scott to increase the lead to 37-7 in the third quarter. For the game, Parsley ended with 156 yards rushing and 84 yards passing.
Calloway did keep firing and Robbins found running back Chris Roberson for a 21-yard scoring pass that cut the lead to 37-13, only for East’s Chris Taylor to return the ensuing pooch kickoff 65 yards for a score and a 44-13 lead. Calloway tried to avoid the running-clock knockout but the Raiders finally got it with running back Jackson McCool’s four-yard run with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter after the Lakers had two promising drives result in no points.
However, the Lakers did play beat-the-clock as Logan Smith scored on a 14-yard run in the final 1:12.
