MURRAY — Several spring sports contests for today have had to either be canceled or have their schedules altered because of wet conditions.
At Murray High, today's Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic Softball contest between the Lady Tigers and 4th District rival Calloway County at Lady Tiger Field has been called off. Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said no make-up date has been set.
Murray High's baseball Tigers will be playing University Heights Academy today, but that game has been moved to 6:30 tonight, as opposed to the 5:30 time that was originally set. There will be no junior varsity game.
Also, Calloway's baseball team has had a change in schedule with its contest with Carlisle County. That game was supposed to have been played at Carlisle County High School this afternoon at 5:30. Now, the scene is shifting, to Laker Field in Murray. The same start time will be in play, 5:30.
