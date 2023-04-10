MURRAY — Whether it was parents of players or coaches and athletic administrators, everyone can probably agree that last year’s Kentucky All-A Classic Region 1 Baseball and Softball tournaments probably ranked as about as frustrating experience as they have ever endured.
Simply, there was only one winner ... Mother Nature by a landslide.
When both events finally ended in the third week of April, they were a whopping two weeks behind schedule. The rains came and never left, or so it seemed, until the title games were finally played on a clear, near-perfect Friday evening in Carlisle County, with puddles on the sidewalks and grassy areas throughout the facility serving as reminders of the fight to finish these events.
Thankfully, this week, it appears the elements are cooperating, meaning lots of action should be in order.
On the softball side, action gets started tonight with last year’s runner-up, Murray High, beginning play with a 6 o’clock matchup with Ballard Memorial at Lady Tiger Field in Murray. All first-round games of the event are playing at various home fields. Defending champion Carlisle will entertain Fulton County, while Mayfield hosts Community Christian Academy out of Paducah, Christian Fellowship is at Hickman County and Fulton City will play the winner of the CFS-Hickman game in Clinton.
In baseball, things will be much the same as mostly home fields will be utilized today. Murray High will host Ballard at 5:30 p.m. at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park. Mayfield will be at last year’s runner-up, Hickman. Fulton County will play Carlisle County on the Comets’ home field near Bardwell with defending champion St. Mary out of Paducah hosting Christian Fellowship.
CFS has already played one of two games in this event, beating CCA last week, 17-7 in five innings, at Clinton. The other game saw Fulton County take a 20-4 win in three innings over Fulton City, in Hickman.
