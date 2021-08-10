BOWLING GREEN — Troy Webb stood on a softball field in Bowling Green on June 23 as he coached the West Senior All-Star Team in the annual East-West Kentucky All-Star Game.
It was a beautiful, sunny day as Webb soaked up the atmosphere of coaching softball for the first time in three years. Webb retired from his position as the head softball coach at Calloway County High School in 2018, but his return to the diamond was something special. Webb was not just in Bowling Green to coach an all-star team, he was there to be enshrined in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Webb was inducted into the Hall of Fame two nights before coaching the All-Star team on that picture-perfect western Kentucky day. The induction ceremony was held at the Bowling Green Holiday Inn - University Plaza on the evening of June 21. A family man at heart, Webb was thrilled that his family and friends could be in attendance for the special moment.
“Honestly, it never entered my mind that this would happen, but I am honored to be a part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class,” Webb said. “As all coaches know, it is not just their honor. I was lucky to be surrounded by great assistant coaches and players. They are the ones that made this possible.”
The journey to becoming a Hall of Fame coach began over 40 years before his induction ceremony. Webb began his coaching career by coaching a Little League baseball team as a high school student in Muhlenberg County. Webb was inspired by the coaches he played under in Muhlenberg County. To this day, he considers his former coaches to be mentors and attributes much of his success to them.
Webb recently retired from a long career of teaching with Calloway County Schools. During his time at Calloway County, he coached a little bit of every sport that the Lakers offer, including everything from girls basketball to football. His work as a softball coach garnered him the most attention, though, as he became the head junior varsity coach in 2004, before taking over as the head varsity coach following the 2008 season.
Webb’s Laker softball teams achieved great success on the field. The following is a list of just a few of the highlights from his softball coaching career:
Head Coach - 4th District Champions 2009, 2010, 2017
Head Coach - 1st Region Runner-Up 2010
Head Coach - 1st Region Champions 2011
Head Coach - 3rd Place KHSAA State Tournament 2011
Assistant Coach - 4th District Champions 2004, 2005, 2006
Assistant Coach - 1st Region Runner Up 2005, 2008
Assistant Coach - 1st Region Champions 2004
Assistant Coach - KHSAA State Champions 2004
Coach - Kentucky Prep Softball West JR All-Stars 2010
Coach - Kentucky Prep Softball West SR All-Stars 2011
Coach - Kentucky vs Tennessee All-Star Game 2018
Webb guided his teams to success on the field but his hallmark as a coach was his passion for helping young people grow into the best version of themselves. This went beyond the field of play and he still maintains contact with many of his former players. He is still there when they need it with words of encouragement and support as they move through their lives.
When asked about his career, Webb’s response was more focused on his player’s happiness and success in life than any victories on the field of play.
“If I had to name a couple of career highlights it would have to be the 2004 KHSAA State Championship,” Webb said. “That was my first year on staff as an assistant coach. As a head coach, it would be the 2011 1st Region Championship and third-place finish in the KHSAA state tournament. But as I have always said, as much as I love winning, my biggest wins are when I see my players become happy successful adults. They all know I will always be there for them. They all know I love them as my own.”
