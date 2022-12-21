Finley on the run

Calloway County's Eli Finley heads toward the basket Saturday night during The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic as Murray High's Collin Wilson (23) and Kameron Murphy (11) trail the play at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

LEXINGTON — After one quarter of play in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic, Calloway County’s boys basketball Lakers seemed to be in a good position, trailing by only four points to West Jessamine.

Then, the Colts went on a 26-0 run and this one was pretty much decided as they took an impressive 87-47 win at Lexington Christian Academy. Calloway (7-2) will play Louisville Waggener at 3:45 p.m. today.