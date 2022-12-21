LEXINGTON — After one quarter of play in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic, Calloway County’s boys basketball Lakers seemed to be in a good position, trailing by only four points to West Jessamine.
Then, the Colts went on a 26-0 run and this one was pretty much decided as they took an impressive 87-47 win at Lexington Christian Academy. Calloway (7-2) will play Louisville Waggener at 3:45 p.m. today.
It was 3-pointers and rebounds that keyed the win for West Jess (3-5 with all five losses having come against teams ranked in the commonwealth’s top 25). West Jess was a sizzling 10-of-18 from 3-point range, while owning a 33-18 edge on the glass against a Lakers team that had been strong this season in that area.
West Jess led 20-16 after a first quarter in which the Lakers actually had the lead until the final two minutes. However, after guard Eli Finley hit a pair of free throws to draw Calloway within only one point with 3.8 seconds left, it was guard Drew Marshall beating the buzzer with a long 3-pointer that pushed the lead to four.
West Jess then started the second quarter by scoring the first 26 points to put the Lakers in a hole out of which they could escape, and it kept getting deeper. By halftime, the lead had grown to 47-24 and it would swell to 74-44 by the end of the third quarter as a running clock eventually would go into effect during the final quarter.
Marshall led West Jess with 24 points, while forward Jacob Jones, son of former Calloway football/baseball star and Kentucky quarterback Pookie Jones, had 21 points as the Colts had five players score in double digits.
Forward Jonah Butler did what he could for Calloway with 14 points, while guard Conner Lockhart was also able to find double figures with 10 points.
