Murray High celebrates

Murray High Head Golf Coach Denise Whitaker high-fives senior player Ella Bryant, right, after Whitaker discovered that the Lady Tigers had finished runners-up in the Region 1 Girls Golf Tournament last year at the Country Club of Paducah. This marked the second time in Whitaker’s tenure for her to lead the Lady Tigers to the state tournament.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — In case people have not heard, Denise Whitaker is returning for her 13th year as principal at Murray Elementary School.

This may have been intertwined in confusion after it was learned that she was relinquishing her role as head coach of Murray High’s golf and tennis teams. She served five seasons with the high school golfers and four with tennis and said that she had a most unique perspective while leading those teams.