MURRAY — In case people have not heard, Denise Whitaker is returning for her 13th year as principal at Murray Elementary School.
This may have been intertwined in confusion after it was learned that she was relinquishing her role as head coach of Murray High’s golf and tennis teams. She served five seasons with the high school golfers and four with tennis and said that she had a most unique perspective while leading those teams.
In most cases, the players had been her students at the elementary level.
“It was awesome, of course,” Whitaker said Tuesday of how she had been able to again supervise those students, only several years later. No longer were they children who would run up to her to show her their Accelerated Reader score or an art project they had created, where she would crouch to be at their height level. Now, they had grown to the point of going eye-to-eye with her, talking about college and career aspirations.
“It was so interesting to see how they grew and had developed as young adults and how they had worked so hard since leaving the elementary school to develop their skills and their personalities. At the elementary school, we try very hard to build relationships with every child, but they’re still five to eight years old then.
“So when I was able to get the great opportunity to be the coach at the high school, it was a lot of fun to just talk to them more about their futures, more about their goals and work ethic and all of that, which we had started at the elementary school. Now, they’ve grown into teenagers and young adults and we talked about college a lot, whereas you do touch on that some in elementary school and you say that that’s the end goal back then, but the main thing at that point is for them just to become readers and writers and learn how to do math and science and social studies.
“So, it’s such a great moment as an educator when you are also a coach and you’re with (the former students, now so much older) all afternoon and evening and you’re on all of these roads trips and going to different places, even state tournaments.”
Whitaker’s children — Claire and Grant — both were involved in these teams. In fact, it was when Claire was about to enter her junior year that Denise chose to accept the vacant golf job. That was in 2019 as the Lady Tigers were in the middle stages of what has now grown into an 11-year streak of winning the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Championship, which has led to several strong showings at the state All “A” event.
Two years ago, when Grant was a sophomore, he won a spot to the overall state boys tournament. Last year, off the 11th straight All “A” Regional crown, the Lady Tigers earned a berth to the state tournament by finishing second overall in the Region 1 event at the ultra-difficult Country Club of Paducah. They had also finished second in 2020 at Calvert City.
Whitaker’s final season as tennis coach also resulted in Murray High’s first state tourney berth since 2017 as Kyra Jones advanced to the Region 1 semifinals at Lone Oak. It was her sister, Kennedy, who had been Murray High’s last state qualifier.
Not surprisingly, she said her two biggest coaching memories came from her children. She said her second All “A” Regional at Drake Creek Golf Course in Livingston County gave her a chance to do something she could not do as a spectating parent — talk to Claire — before a critical approach shot over the water guarding the par-4 18th green. After offering some calming words to her daughter, she watched her conquer her fears of hitting over water by finding the grass near the green, setting off a huge celebration as it basically clinched the team win.
The other was with Grant’s performance at the 2021 regional at Murray Country Club. She was serving as tournament director and could not really focus too much on how her son was doing. Then, with his round over and other scores starting to be tabulated, he came to her and said, ‘Mom? I think I’m going to state.”
She said moments like those make the many hours she served simultaneously as principal and coach worth the effort.
“It does take quite a bit of time but it’s so rewarding,” said Whitaker, who said she wished to thank the many, many people who helped her handle both duties. There were times she had to have fellow Murray Elementary administrators take over everyday duties while she accompanied the teams during school days. They would have to hold down the proverbial fort when an early-season golf match drifted into the evening hours on a Back-to-School Night.
“This takes a team effort and it was because I had the support of my elementary team and (Murray Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Coy) Samons that I was able to do it. Mr. Samons knew what I was doing and was helping the high school. And the high school kids were great too. If I was late, they’d get out on the range or the court and start practice on their own and they were great about being understanding and taking care of things.
“Plus, we had lots of parents helping with fundraising and, maybe the most important thing, driving. We had so many of our parents driving the kids to different things and that makes it so much easier for the coaches. It’s just a huge part of athletics.”
