MURRAY — Family, friends, coaches and teammates surrounded Murray High senior guard Grant Whitaker Friday in a crowded Taylor Gymnasium as he signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for the Bellarmine University Knights in Louisville next year.
Whitaker ultimately decided on playing for the Knights and veteran coach Scott Davenport who led the Knights to the Atlantic Sun Conference championship last season.
“Bellarmine was not only super nice and super loving to me and my family,” said Whitaker on why he chose to play for the Knights. “But also, just a great school academically, athletically. Coach (Scott) Davenport and his assistants were truly just amazing to me. Every visit we went on, all the texts and phone calls, it truly felt like home. I mean I know people say that, but it really felt like a place I can see myself for four years playing the sport that I love and growing academically.”
The senior has had a remarkable playing career for the Tigers starting back in the 2017/18 season, logging his first two varsity games as a seventh grader. The following season, Whitaker would log 240 points in 27 games as an eighth-grader, with a fitting 8.8 points-per-game average.
This jump start to his varsity career for the Tigers has enabled him to methodically climb the all-time career scoring list on the south wall of Taylor Gymnasium. Whitaker is on pace to top the Murray Tigers 1000 Point Club, as he will most likely pass former Tiger Preston English’s 1859 points early in this coming season, trailing the 2017 grad by 59 points. Whitaker scored his 1800th point when he finished his junior campaign at Rupp Arena last year in the Boys’ Sweet Sixteen.
“His hard work,” said Murray Head Coach Dior Curtis when asked what the key to Whitaker’s climb to the top of the Tiger Basketball record books. “Six o’clock in the morning. Five o’clock in the morning. Nine o’clock at night. Grant just wants to get better and most importantly, I know that’s going to be a big thing for him, a milestone, but he just wants his team and the guys around hum to be successful.”
Curtis saw something in Whitaker early on in just his second year as the head man for the Tigers.
“Grant’s knowledge of the game was one of the things that set him apart from others, even though he did not have the physical tools at the time,” said Curtis. “Grant was also fearless and just wanted to do whatever he could to help his team be successful.”
“They’re getting just a great, hard-working young man who’s going to give everything to his team and to the program,” said Curtis. “Grant’s been a guy that’s a ‘glue-guy’, that’s an extension of me on the court, so I hope that he goes there and he shows them everything he’s shown me for the last five years.”
“Bellarmine’s getting a person who cares about others and truly wants to do whatever it takes to win,” said Whitaker about himself when asked what they were going to be getting out from him. “I feel like that if I can just go up there and leave a legacy of truly just caring about others and just passing on to the future Bellarmine players that this is a place that you want to go, they love you and they’ll just treat you as their own sons, I feel like it’s a place I can go show others respect and love.”
Reflecting back on his time at Murray High, Whitaker was fond of his time in Murray and his effect on Murray was reciprocated specifically in one moment when he gathered for pictures with all of his teachers and staff from Murray Elementary School.
“I love Murray,” said Whitaker. “I’ve loved it ever since I’ve been here. Coach Dior has done an amazing job and it’s where my dad went to high school, so knowing the people I’ve grown up with here and this place has treated me like one of their own. They’re amazing to all the kids and students and the community is great and just loves every person here so I love it here in Murray. They’re amazing.”
