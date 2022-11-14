Whitaker signs

Denise Whitaker, left, smiles as she watches her son, Grant, signs a National Letter-of-Intent Friday to play basketball at Bellarmine during a ceremony inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Murray High assistant coach Malik IIdlette is also shown watching the signing. 

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Family, friends, coaches and teammates surrounded Murray High senior guard Grant Whitaker Friday in a crowded Taylor Gymnasium as he signed his national letter of intent to play college basketball for the Bellarmine University Knights in Louisville next year.

Whitaker ultimately decided on playing for the Knights and veteran coach Scott Davenport who led the Knights to the Atlantic Sun Conference championship last season.