BEDFORD, Ind. — Murray High guard Grant Whitaker contributed in several areas during his stint with the Kentucky Junior All-Stars a few days ago.

First, Whitaker and his junior teammates faced the Kentucky Senior All-Stars in a scrimmage at Eastern High School in Louisville and, though, younger, the Juniors got the best of the Seniors, 106-100. In that game, Whitaker, who helped lead the Tigers to a Region 1 championship and a win in the Kentucky Boys Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, scored 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 from behind the 3-point line. Whitaker also had three rebounds in a little more than 13 minutes on the floor.

A day later, the Juniors headed across the Ohio River into the Hoosier State to meet the Indiana Juniors at Bedford-North Lawrence High School about an hour northwest of Louisville. There, it was the Indiana team prevailing in a very entertaining contest by a 112-102 final score.

In that game, Whitaker scored nine points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and hit his only 3-point attempt. Whitaker also had four rebounds and three assists in the losing effort, as well as one steal in almost 15 minutes of playing time.  