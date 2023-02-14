MURRAY — On Senior Night, the Murray High Tigers blasted Fulton County, 71-33 in front of a packed house Monday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
Tiger Nation fans showed up in droves to watch the story of the night, when senior guard Grant Whitaker broke the all-time scoring record for the Murray High program.
First, they were in for another treat. Sophomore shooting guard Kobe Watson missed his first 3-point shot in the game, then proceeded to bury his next five attempts. Watson’s hot hand helped the Tigers (17-8) build a huge 35-7 lead over the Pilots (10-10) at the end of the first eight minutes.
“It felt great coming out, just hitting all those shots, especially back-to-back-to back,” said Watson. “It felt great just seeing the ball go in the hoop. I thought we played really well as a team, and I’m excited to go into regionals and districts with them.”
As the game fell less in doubt, it was time for history to be made.
With 1:55 left in the first quarter, junior center Zavion Carman grabbed a defensive rebound and heaved the ball from his chest to a back-peddling Whitaker at mid-court who turned and glided down the left side of the lane, dodging a defender’s swipe, and gently laid his 1,861st point into the basket, surpassing former Tiger Preston English’s 1,859 points for the all-time mark.
With Watson’s career night and Whitaker’s historic milestone, the game seemed secondary as the Tigers made this game less and less competitive.
Murray High led 50-9 at halftime and 60-22 after three quarters, before ending the night for the visitors with a running clock.
Whitaker finished with nine points, but maybe more impressive were his 11 assists, seven in the first quarter. He teased the crowd, passing out of drives and finding his open teammates, as typical of his unselfish nature.
Fellow senior Kameron Murphy finished with seven points and four rebounds and was responsible for one of the Tigers’ eight 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“I thought we came out with defensive intensity,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis, whose team won their 12th game in their last 13. “We started off with a technical foul, spotted them some points, but our guys were really hungry and we’re playing well right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.