Murray high forward Kameron Murphy drives to the basket in the Tigers’ 71-33 victory over the Fulton County Pilots Monday night. The senior scored seven points in the game on Senior Night for the Tigers.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — On Senior Night, the Murray High Tigers blasted Fulton County, 71-33 in front of a packed house Monday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. 

Tiger Nation fans showed up in droves to watch the story of the night, when senior guard Grant Whitaker broke the all-time scoring record for the Murray High program.

