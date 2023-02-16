MURRAY— Basketball Senior Night at Murray High School started unexpectedly on Monday. Visiting Fulton County found themselves at the free-throw line before the game actually started due to a technical foul called on the home team Tigers for a scorebook violation.
The violation?
Apparently, the green book was nowhere to be found as the 10-minute mark arrived before the start of the game, which is against Kentucky High School Athletic Association rules and brings a technical foul. The Pilots made the free throw and took a 1-0 lead.
Denise Whitaker is the longtime Tiger scorekeeper and perhaps was a bit preoccupied. Her son, Grant, was about to be a record holder, as in for most points scored by a Murray High player in a career.
On this night, the scorebook was in the back of the car her son had driven to the game, buried under a pile of clothes designated for his National Honor Society pinning ceremony. In other words, the worst anyone could ever try to pin on Grant was being guilty of typical teenage behavior. Dad Mark ran to the car to retrieve the book, but the damage was done.
Still, in the end, no harm came from the misadventure. Murray High won, 71-33, and Grant met the build-up for the historical moment, though he delayed things a bit. He drove to the goal multiple times to excite the crowd, then would dish the ball out to open teammates for easy buckets. He did this seven times in the first quarter.
Entering the game only three points away, everyone in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court was waiting for the big moment. Finally, it came as he drained a 3-pointer from the right wing off a feed from sophomore Jeremiah Jones with 3:55 left in the first frame to tie Preston English at 1,853.
Then, with 1:55 left, Whitaker broke free of the pack and received a long chest-heave outlet pass from junior forward Zavion Carman following a rebound.With one dribble, while dodging a swiping defender, he hit a layup off the glass. He made history, smiled for the camera and went right back to work playing defense at the top of the Tiger press.
“It’s just awesome to be in an environment with great coaches and great teammates that got me to this point,” Grant said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for them, scoring and breaking the record. Preston is obviously an unbelievable player that I’m fortunate to be great friends with. Just being in the position to score, that the coaches put me in these last five years has been amazing. I’ve been blessed with hard work and the process to get there has been awesome.”
Before the game, Grant had made it clear he didn’t want the game stopped when or if the moment came to pass. He didn’t want to take away from the task at hand. A couple of minutes later, during a timeout on the floor, however, Grant’s achievement was acknowledged over the P.A. system. He graciously raised his arm and waved to the crowd full of family, friends, teachers and Murray High staff that have seen and followed his ascension into the record books.
He scored the first points of his career as an eighth grader. Each of the subsequent seasons, he would eclipse the 500-point plateau.
Last season ended with a loss in the second round of the state tournament, as Grant recorded his 1,800th point, just 59 points short of English’s mark that had been set between 2013-2017. Averaging 17.5 points per game in the 2021-22 season, it was safe to assume that he would reach the milestone early this season.
Grant is one of only two seniors on this year’s team and the focal point of the offense, so it was logical that his offensive production would only go up in his final year, thus eclipsing the record after only a few games.
The last preseason scrimmage against Todd County Central changed the script. Grant landed awkwardly on his right hand/wrist on a dunk attempt. The setback stole his floor general title and relegated him to the highest-scoring ballboy in Region 1 for more than half of his senior season.
When he finally returned to the lineup, it was a breath of fresh air for a Tiger team that had struggled through the toughest part of their schedule without him.
Lots of people had complimentary things to say of the Bellarmine commit, including Knights Head Coach Scott Davenport.
“Grant is EVERYTHING we love in a prospect,” said Davenport. “He comes from a tremendous family, great high school program, summer program and he loves the game! It shows on and off the court. Caring is a very special talent. Grant does not just possess physical and fundamental skills, he truly loves the game!
“He is a special young man, and he continues to make others better. Extraordinary players don’t just score, rebound, defend, etc., they make others better! Grant is extraordinary!”
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield weighed in as well and focused on how Grant affects those around him.
“It is an honor for me to witness such a great student-athlete reach this milestone — Murray High’s all-time leading scorer,” said Greenfield. “Grant Whitaker is a student of the game and makes everyone around him better. He works on his game all the time as I have seen him in our gyms in the off season on multiple occasions.
“He will excel at the next level at Bellarmine, but he’s not finished. (Tiger) boys’ basketball has goals set and he is a big part of those goals being completed.”
Head Coach Dior Curtis has gotten to spend his entire Tiger head-coaching career with Grant on his teams. The same, humble and unselfish theme reared it’s head again.
“It’s been a privilege to coach Grant these last few years,” said the sixth-year head coach. “And he’s a great kid. He doesn’t want any accolades, it’s just all about the team for him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.