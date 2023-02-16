Whitaker record

Murray High guard Grant Whitaker, left, poses with Head Coach Dior Curtis Monday night after Whitaker broke the school career scoring record at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  Basketball Senior Night at Murray High School started unexpectedly on Monday. Visiting Fulton County found themselves at the free-throw line before the game actually started due to a technical foul called on the home team Tigers for a scorebook violation. 

The violation?

Tags

Recommended for you