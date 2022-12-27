MURRAY — Winter weather in the past few days has caused some scheduling changes with the high school basketball schedule this week.
At the top of the list is The Murray Bank Hardwood Classic boys’ event that is being hosted by Calloway County at Jeffrey Gymnasium. It was to have started today but Lakers Head Coach Brad Cleaver said Monday that the tournament will be moved back a day and will now start on Wednesday.
This event is stacked with strong teams with the Lakers (8-3) set to face a tricky Louisville Collegiate team at 6 Wednesday night. The Titans are 3-4 this season but have had a 20-win team as recent as the past three seasons.
Region 1 power Graves County will help open the action on Wednesday as the Eagles meet St. Benedict’s at Auburndale out of the Memphis area of West Tennessee. That game tips at 2 Wednesday afternoon. Graves sits at 4-6 this season, while St. Benedict’s has started the season with a 5-2 mark.
That will be immediately followed with a matchup between Taylor County and Whites Creek out of Nashville. Taylor is coming to Murray on a roll with a 9-1 record and having won four games in a row. The Cardinals were 19-12 last season. Whites Creek will enter 2-5 on the season.
The nightcap, set for 7:30 Wednesday night, features Webster County against a strong Dyer County (Tenn.) program. Webster enters 5-5 after losing three straight games but playing very competitively at the high-caliber First United Bank Holiday Classic in Madisonville. Dyer is 7-1 this season with some of those wins coming against teams from basketball-rich inner-city Memphis.
Meanwhile, the Lady Lakers are scheduled to begin play in the Invitational of the South in Scottsville, starting today.
Calloway (1-6) is scheduled to meet a Barren County team that is 9-1 on the season. Late Monday afternoon, Calloway Head Coach David Brown said that the latest he had been told is that this game is still scheduled to be played at 2:15 this afternoon at Allen County-Scottsville High School.
