MURRAY — One look at this season’s roster should tell anyone why Calloway County Head Boys Soccer Coach Evan Pierce is particularly excited for the regular season to arrive.
To quote many a thoroughbred racing expert in these parts, he knows he has a lot of horse under him. With a roster long and talented, as well as the knowledge that it can indeed compete with the best programs in the area, it becomes clear why Pierce thinks this could be a season to remember on College Farm Road.
“Yeah, I’d say expectations are pretty high around the program right now,” Pierce said earlier this week. He is entering his seventh season with the Lakers after leading them to a 12-7-2 mark last fall. That included a second straight visit to the Region 1 Tournament, which ended the same way it did in 2021, a close loss to now-three-time defending champion McCracken County.
In fact, Calloway led the Mustangs in the second half of both contests, coming dangerously close to a shot at the title.
“We’ve played them well and that kind of shows the maturity and capability of this team. We’ve performed well when it matters most, come tournament time (including two heart-stopping wins over crosstown rival Murray High in the semifinals of the 2nd District Tournament), so we want to take those experiences from those losses (both coming after Calloway carried leads against McCracken into the final 30 minutes) and use that this year.
“We’ve got six seniors this year (as opposed to two last season) that all have good experience, plus they’re all really smart players.”
It is a core group of seniors that seems to possess all of the necessary tools. Midfielder Bo Stom is a major scoring threat from outside the box, while midfielder Kolt Bazzell is solid as an all-around player and can be valuable defensively as he is with the offense. Ethan Carson may be penciled in as an outside defender but, being he has been a forward/midfielder most of his career, he is capable of starting the Laker offense from the back and can even go the distance with his speed and ball handling.
Jude Bazzell has steadily developed his mid-range shot as the years have passed and is also very strong as a receiver on long balls over the opposing defense. Landon Houk is returning to the lineup this season in net after waiting patiently the past two falls, courtesy of four total operations on his hips. Jaden Blanton adds depth to the defense or midfield, typifying a team that Pierce said will redefine the term “versatile.”
“I could probably create 10 different lineups because our guys can rotate and cover each other’s position,” he said. “So we’ve got a lot of flexibility in our team and we’re going to be able to change things up quite a bit.”
And there is plenty of talent behind those seniors.
Houk will split time with junior Hunter Williams, who may have been the team’s MVP in the second half of the season with some, at times, spectacular play in net. Classmate Zak Stark has been dependable as a back, as has Yaman Abo Al Haija, yet another junior who saw playing time last season.
Despite his size, junior Canaan Bazzell has proven very difficult for opponents to handle in the midfield and consistently has been able to hold his own with bigger opponents, and junior Oscar Avila is returning to the team after a two-year hiatus. A former keeper, he is now expected to be a scoring threat up front.
Speaking of which, sophomore midfielder Ivan Damian already is showing his ability in the preseason and Pierce sees him as a breakout performer. Damian, who possesses blazing speed on the outside, scored twice in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over state power Henderson County in a scrimmage in Murray.
Talent aside, though, Pierce said the true joy of coaching this team is how the players conduct themselves.
“The culture around our program may be the best it’s been (since he has been coach),” he said. “It also doesn’t feel like we have ‘classes’ in our program (as far as grades). Everyone is friends with everyone and it’s just a big group of guys that take care of each other and watch out for each other.
“It’s just a great group of guys to spend time with and I’m blessed to be there with them.”
