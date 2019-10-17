MURRAY — The end didn’t come the way the Lady Lakers wanted it, but the loss to McCracken County in the regional tournament marked the end of arguably the greatest season in Calloway County Lady Lakers’ soccer history.
With the season-ending loss, the Lady Lakers’ magical season finished with a record of 13-7-1, with the lone tie being to the same opponent that knocked them out last night. Calloway also set some other team achievements during this past season and head coach Jeremy Stom said that he believes they truly could be the best team to play for Calloway.
“I think they’re going to have the best winning percentage. They’re going to, I think, have the most goals scored by a team. They’ve got the most wins ever by a team in a season. Elle (Carson) broke the career assist record. Zoe (Stom) broke the points and the career goals record. I told them they’re probably the best team that’s ever gone through Calloway. It’s just unfortunate that we played poorly (last night).”
It took just five minutes for the potent attack of the Lady Lakers to get a goal in when Carson carried the ball down the right side and into the box and delivered a perfect pass to Stom. The goal gave Calloway an early lead.
Unfortunately, the Lady Mustangs found gaps in the defense in the final 20 minutes of the first half and some errors on the backline resulted in three goals before halftime. A corner kick in the final minute of the first half resulted in a goal for the Lady Lakers as they attempted to fight back into the game, but the damage was done.
“I don’t know. I think we just had a mental breakdown. I don’t know,” coach Stom said. “I know defensively they were playing long balls through, and I guess I just didn’t coach them well enough to defend that. When they’re playing balls in like that, it takes a backline that’s been playing together for a long time.”
Once the second half got underway the Lady Lakers were scrambling to make something happen offensively to even the game up, but the result was not scoring goals, but conceding goals.
“When they scored later in the game, I think we already made the switch and had Addi (Schumacher) pushed up. We were just throwing caution to the wind at that point. We were down 3-2, so we had to get one. Well, we wanted two, so we kind of made the switch and put Addi at attacking mid and Elle up top. We were trying to get a little more dynamic offensively,” coach Stom said. “It put pressure on them, but when we pushed up, that was when they countered and got those two late goals. We had all our offensive players in our offensive third, and they just hit long balls and let Olivia (Bogaczyk) run onto them. Unfortunately, our backline didn’t communicate enough to block that off.”
The Lady Mustangs’ leading scorer Bogaczyk finished with a hat trick on the night.
The duo of Carson and Stom will go down in the record books after this season. Carson finished the year with 21 assists and 26 goals. Stom scored 42 goals and had 10 assists. It’s a sad end to an incredible year, but the Lady Lakers experienced something that no girls’ soccer team in Calloway history had in 21 years. They made a mark and earned respect this year. It was a season well played.
