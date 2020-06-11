Part 1 ran Thursday, June 4, and discussed the early phases of the sport of disc golf. “Steady” Ed Headrick, known as the father of disc golf, had his hands on the sport from the very beginning and helped grow the sport from nothing. He designed discs and baskets that made the sport more legitimate and easier to spread.
APPLING, Ga. — Soon after inventing his basket and starting his company, Ed founded the Professional Disc Golf Association. He modeled his PDGA after the International Frisbee Association that he created at Wham-O a decade earlier. In the summer of 1976; he sent a letter to roughly 100 of the top players in the country, inviting them to join the PDGA. The cost would be $10 (about $45 in today’s money) for a lifetime membership.
He then began directly selling memberships to the players at tournaments all over the country, starting with the Boulder Flying Disc Festival in July of 1976. Joe Feidt and Jim Palmeri were in Boulder for the event and ready to compete, not knowing they were about to witness a great little piece of disc golf history.
“That weekend I remember very clearly Ed sitting on the steps of a Colorado University campus building explaining/marketing/selling his new players’ organization to a curious group of players,” recalls Feidt. “He was taking cash, checks, IOUs, whatever he could for a $10 lifetime PDGA membership. Guys were writing down their names and addresses on scraps of paper and paper-clipping cash to it. I was short on cash and decided to wait to join. One of my few regrets. I joined a year later and was disappointed to get membership #362. Three digits looks pretty good now though!”
Palmeri remembers, “Ed was pitching the PDGA for $10 a pop! I remember having very little cash flow back then, but unlike Joe, I didn’t wait. I scraped nickels, dimes, and quarters together to come up with the $10, and I was rewarded with PDGA #23!”
Becoming a member in those days was a way for players to feel as if they were part of something bigger than just their local clubs. The PDGA was a players organization in which local clubs provided a feeder program of new players and money to build new courses for this new sport of disc golf. It was all brand new, and nobody—probably not even Ed—knew exactly where it was going but the PDGA generated a steady source of income and gave Ed a way to pay for mailing newsletters and other costs of running a growing organization.
Another significant turning point for disc golf was an event organized by, you guessed it, “Steady” Ed in 1979. Held in Huntington Beach, California, Ed named the event the $50,000 Disc Golf Tournament, boasting its massive payout right in the title. The tournament was groundbreaking, first and foremost because of the cash involved, but also because the competitors had to qualify for an invitation. There were 72 qualifying events established around the country, bringing in the best disc golfers from across the United States.
Dan “Stork” Roddick recalls Ed’s thought process for the disc golf events he was planning. “Ed was very dedicated to the idea that his events should be ‘pro’. That was part of the reason the word “professional” was in the name of the association. He wanted to make them a big, big, big deal. I remember him saying, ‘I want their palms to be sweaty.’”
DGHOF member David Greenwell #962, the one and only PDGA member that has competed in every single Disc Golf World Championships, was new to the sport at the time, but that didn’t stop him from earning an invitation. One of the oldest courses in the country was installed near his hometown, and thus began what would eventually become a legendary disc golf career.
“Otter Creek went in the ground in 78’. I found out about the $50,000 Tournament early in 79’ and the first tournament that I ever played was a qualifier for it. I won the qualifier, having only played disc golf for a few months. The $50,000 tournament ended up being my second tournament ever, and I finished 37 out of 144,” said Greenwell.
“Now let me tell you, I felt like 37th wasn’t horrible by any means, but here’s the kicker: 36th place took home $500. 37th place….zero. I missed the cash by one stroke! I’ll never forget it for the rest of my life. I was putting on the 17th, and this was back when we were using big, giant discs and throwing into single chain DGA baskets. Somehow my putter went right through center of the chains, hit the back rim, flopped out and wobbled right into the middle of a bicycle path that played as OB. It was a two-stroke swing on the 17th. I mean, I had to try hard to stay out of the cash.”
Tom Kennedy #87 went on to win the $50,000 Disc Golf Tournament. Then, 34 years later in 2013, Tom auctioned off several historic items from the event for charity. You can read more about the auction in the digital version of DiscGolfer Magazine’s Summer 2013 edition.
Ed was a control freak. He liked being the man in control of the PDGA and resented attempts by players to control the direction of the organization. It’s important to remember that, until 1982, he was doing essentially everything by himself. Considering how active he was—running a start-up company, traveling the country promoting a new sport, selling discs and baskets, installing courses—it’s amazing he had any time at all to process memberships, write newsletters, and keep the PDGA going.
By 1980, a growing number of players began to challenge Ed’s control of the PDGA. In 1981, a group of players started a new organization to be run by the players and invited Ed to be #001 of the new club. Ed declined the invitation, lashed out at the organizers in a flaming letter, and used his clout to extinguish the fledgling organization before it had time to grow. This particular incident alienated many people and his popularity suffered.
The next year, Ed decided to hold the first Disc Golf World Championships in Los Angeles. It was there before the event started at a meeting of his regional reps that Ed decreed players could throw only Wham-O discs (the brand he was selling at the time). This was another unpopular decision, as players had been lobbying Ed to allow other discs such as Jan Sobel’s popular Super Puppy but he stood firm on his decision.
It was here at this raucous meeting that the first seeds of the present day PDGA were sown. Ed asked if anyone wanted to put together a pro tour for the next year. Future Disc Golf Hall of Fame (DGHOF) member Ted Smethers #1159, then a little known pro from Little Rock, Arkansas, volunteered.
Ted, using a map of the USA with push pins where courses existed, assembled a database of courses and matched up course pros with many of the courses. He then called each pro—this was before email existed—to schedule tournaments and by winter he had a PDGA pro tour scheduled for 1983. This tour would serve as a qualifier for the second Disc Golf World Championships to be held in Huntsville, Alabama.
Coincidentally, 1983 was also the year a new disc company called Champion Discs (now known as Innova) debuted with its new proto Aero, then called the Eagle. The Eagle, designed by another future DGHOF member Dave Dunipace #987, represented a quantum leap in technology and instantly became the hot new driver that everyone was throwing.
Later that year in Hunstville, before the tournament started, tournament directors Tom Monroe #33 and Lavone Wolfe #580 didn’t ask Ed—they told Ed—that any legal-weight disc, including Eagles and Puppies, could be thrown. This was the first time the players prevailed in a contest of wills with Ed. It was this Huntsville controversy more than anything else that persuaded Ed to decide to slowly relinquish control of the PDGA to the players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.