Part 1 ran Thursday, June 4, and discussed the early phases of the sport of disc golf. “Steady” Ed Headrick, known as the father of disc golf, had his hands on the sport from the very beginning and helped grow the sport from nothing. He designed discs and baskets that made the sport more legitimate and easier to spread.
Part 2 ran Thursday, June 11, and discussed the growth of the sport and the creation of the Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA).
APPLING, Ga. — It was at the next Disc Golf World Championships in 1984 at Rochester, New York (site of the seminal AFDO a decade earlier) that Ed handed over control of the PDGA to a group of players led by Ted Smethers #1159. At the players meeting, Ed ceremoniously handed Ted a glistening green bottle of Genesee Cream Ale as if bestowing the keys to his disc golf kingdom. This was a key moment in PDGA and disc golf history alike; the players would now begin to assume the leadership roles in the organization.
Ted, and other players who wanted to help, spent two years working on various projects including several drafts of a constitution. During this time Ted, Ed and the team butted heads but they made progress. According to Rick Rothstein’s Disc Golf World News (the source of accurate informative disc golf news for decades), the players approved a steering committee of Ted Smethers, Ed Headrick, Lavone Wolfe #580, Patti Kunkle #283 and Roy Culbertson #1814 at the 1985 Disc Golf World Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The first formal all-member election for the first PDGA Board of Directors was held in late 1986. The first board—Ted Smethers, Rick Rothstein, Tom Monroe, Steve Wisecup #1467, Darrell Lynn #784 and Joe Feidt—began to chart a course through fits and starts that would gradually allow the PDGA to grow into the juggernaut it is today.
The PDGA has seen dozens of commissioners and executive directors come and go over the years. From “Steady” Ed to DGHOF members like Elaine King #3090 and John Houck #1688. One of those was DGHOF member, Jim Challas #160, serving as Commissioner in the late 1990s.
In 1998, Jim forwarded some information that he received from the statistics committee over to yet another future DGHOF member, Chuck Kennedy #4949. As an avid ball golfer, Jim believed that the PDGA needed some sort of handicapping system similar to the one he had become so familiar with.
After reviewing the stats, Chuck had a slightly different idea. “My thought was that our members might be better served with a system that promoted fair and competitive divisions, without having to adjust the scores like a traditional handicapping system,” said Chuck. “The problem was, there wasn’t a uniform way to move someone from one Amateur division to another. That was the basis driving my thoughts, twisting a handicap system into a ratings system that could help fix this problem.”
In many regions of the country, clubs were already taking on this issue on their own. Several larger clubs had come up with their own version of what is now referred to as a “bump rule,” forcing players that won in certain divisions or won a certain amount of events in a series in a specific division to be “bumped” to the next highest division.
At the time, the now current PDGA International Director, Brian Hoeniger #4022, was serving under Challas as the PDGA Administrator. Chuck flew to Toronto to talk with him about the player ratings concept, and Hoeniger was on board. Hoeniger paired Chuck with one of the members of the statistics committee, computer buff Roger Smith #9581.
Smith developed the code to produce Chuck’s ratings system against tournament statistics, with the 1998 PDGA Disc Golf World Championships being the guinea pig. Eight rounds were played on four courses during the ‘98 Worlds, the reason that to this day player ratings propagators have to have at least eight rated rounds.
A push in 2002 by then Commissioner Pat Govang #13902 to have the ratings implemented across all divisions in all events was made, and eventually accepted. Theo Pozzy #14166 agreed to help get Chuck and Roger’s player ratings system implemented into the PDGA database. 2003 would become the first year that player ratings were used to define which divisions amateurs could compete in, and the player ratings system has been in place ever since.
Chuck and Roger are still heading up the system today, constantly working to ensure the player ratings are as fair and as accurate as possible. A daunting task really, with the amount of members we have compared to then, not to mention the number of new courses and new events.
“When people would ask where the PDGA was located, I always told them it’s in half of a room in a house on an island in Canada,” said current PDGA Executive Director Brian Graham #5861 with a chuckle. It might sound like a joke, but Graham wasn’t kidding when he responded that way.
For decades, the PDGA “headquarters” was simply the home of whoever was running the organization. Graham would have been referring to then PDGA Executive Director Brian Hoeniger’s home in Toronto, where the PDGA was “headquartered” for many years.
Hoeniger has perhaps the longest tenure with the PDGA as a staff member, with his first day as administrator being January 1, 1997. At the time, administrator was the one and only paid PDGA position, and Brian happily accepted the position. Hoeniger took over for Becky Powell, who was serving as the administrator in Weatherford, Texas. Powell took over in 1995 with the tough task of essentially rebuilding a broken PDGA, but she pulled it off gracefully.
In 2002, as more staff positions were added, Hoeniger was promoted to executive director. With the sport getting bigger and bigger at the turn of the millennium, Hoeniger and the board of directors agreed that the PDGA should return to the USA. But…to where?
Cut to 2002. Brian Graham is working with the Greater Augusta Sports Council and Columbia County Parks on a series of land development projects. The director of Columbia County Parks, knowing of Graham’s interest in disc golf, presents Graham with a 90-acre piece of land in Wildwood Park to see if he thought it had good course potential.
It definitely did. But Graham knew it could be so much more. Why have one course when there is room for three? What if there was a clubhouse, and a pro shop? Or a disc golf museum? A hall of fame? A new home for the PDGA, which was already in need of relocation?
The gears started turning and everything started falling into place. The county and the parks department approved. Graham then presented the proposal to the PDGA Board of Directors at the 2003 summit and they approved. Discraft and Innova were on board. DGA was on board. The Disc Golf Hall of Fame was on board. Everyone was in, and construction began.
Graham later realized that everything he was describing and working towards at the time came from an article he read in Disc Golf World News, written by none other than Dan “Stork” Roddick, in which Stork detailed a mythical disc golf mecca with all the amenities of a high-end golf clubhouse plus championship courses. It was a “wouldn’t it be great if” type of piece, and with a bit of luck and a ton of helpful partners, Graham was making it happen.
Hoeniger and his wife Lorrie moved down to Augusta for the next two years while the facility was being built, renting out their house to a friend in Toronto. To get started, they both lived in and ran the PDGA from a park ranger facility that was offered by the parks department while PDGA’s permanent headquarters was being built. They eventually rented a home near the entrance of the park and used the ranger station as a dedicated office. Things were starting to get real!
As head of the committee for the project, which he was referring to at the time as the National Disc Golf Center, Graham continued working closely with Hoeniger and the Columbia Country Parks & Recreation Department on the development of the property.
After running the 2006 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships in Augusta as co-tournament director with another local disc golf celebrity, Pete May #12700, Graham decided to take a year away from disc golf. His plan was soon thwarted when, after 11 years of dedication to the organization, Brian Hoeniger and Lorrie Gibson decided it was time to hang it up and head back to Toronto. With the executive director position up for grabs, and practically in his back yard, Graham could not pass up the opportunity and threw his hat into the ring.
Brian Graham was awarded the position by the PDGA Board of Directors and his first day as PDGA Executive Director was April 1, 2007. The International Disc Golf Center officially opened its doors just a few weeks later.
The facility now boasts three championship courses, a pro shop, office space for the PDGA staff, the “Steady” Ed Headrick Memorial Museum, the Disc Golf Hall of Fame, picnic pavilions, and more. Less than a decade has passed since the IDGC opened and the sport is growing so fast that there will soon be the need for an additional facility to accomdate the growing staff required to serve the growing membership.
Decades later, one can only wonder, would the Father of Disc Golf be happy with where the sport is today? Few people would be able to speculate better than Stork, so we asked him.
“I think he would be happy. It would of course be a challenging time for him right now because there are so many movers and shakers doing things perhaps somewhat differently than he might have. But let’s just imagine that he was here now and he could kick back and simply be the benevolent Father of Disc Golf that I always imagined he would be, and that he was. He would have to be happy in terms of the quality of play and the quality of the events that we have now, not to mention the international growth. That would tickle him the most, I’m sure. That was always his hope...his dream, that disc golf would spread across the globe.”
Since 2015 it seems that our great sport has received more mainstream media attention than in the past 20 years combined with close to a dozen features on ESPN’s Top 10 Plays on Sportscenter. We’ve also had disc golf videos go viral like the incredible albatross thrown by Philo Brathwaite #26416 which has now been seen by tens of millions of people around the globe, covered not just by sports media, but by the news media as well. It was even turned into a meme by SBNation and parodied by Tosh.0 on Comedy Central.
Where will the PDGA be decades from now? At the current rate, it’s impossible to say. What we can say is that disc golf is growing at a rate that is breathtaking. All we can do is continue the push to introduce this amazing sport to more and more people. And we will. We always will.
