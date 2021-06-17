MURRAY — Keith Hodge said the decision to relinquish the head football coaching position at Murray High Wednesday was “very difficult.”
However, he said he is leaving the Tiger program under positive circumstances. Hodge leaves Murray High having compiled a 49-38 record, which, on the surface, may seem ordinary. However, that mark includes seven seasons of never failing to advance to at least the second round of the state playoffs, which he said was a credit to the mentality of his team.
“Obviously, we’ve done some really good things in the past years here, and it all reflects on the kids and that they have bought into what the coaching staff was selling. They did an awesome job of showing up every day and working and trying to get to the goals we set every year,” said Hodge, who twice led his team to within one game of the state championship game, including in 2020. “I feel that one of the things we did well is try to get better every single week and find out what fits our kids best and always get them in a better position week in and week out.
“I’ve been super proud of those guys and I’m going to miss them and that’s what makes this so hard.
“I’ve also had an unbelievable coaching staff and I’ll stay in touch with them, obviously. Those relationships are going to stay intact, but it’s going to be hard to not see those every day.”
Hodge said he did not want to talk about the reason for leaving Murray High publicly Wednesday. He only would say that it because of a “different opportunity.” It is believed more information will be available later today.
Getting back to his Murray High tenure, the Tigers traditionally play one of the toughest schedules in western Kentucky each year. It is a schedule that is dotted with larger schools.
Plus, in their own district, they have to face two state powerhouses in Caldwell County and, of course, longtime nemesis Mayfield, who ranks as one of the top 10-winningest high school programs in the nation.
Still, one of Hodge’s last games as the Tigers’ skipper was a win over that same Mayfield squad, in overtime last year in the second round of the Kentucky 2A state playoffs at venerable War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield.
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said Wednesday that memories of that night in Mayfield are still very fresh.
“We beat Mayfield. That’s a good year for Murray High,” Greenfield said of the 28-21 victory that marked the Tigers’ first over the Cardinals since a 7-0 shocker, also at War Memorial, in 1997. “Coach Hodge has done a good job here and we certainly wish him the best in the future.”
“It’s kind of a blur, to be honest,” Hodge said, chuckling as he recalled that night. “We’d had a good opportunity the first time against them (at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray, a 21-20 overtime loss) but we didn’t get it done and maybe I didn’t call the best two-point play in that situation (Murray High opted to go for the win in overtime, rather than settle for an extra-point kick to tie the game and send it to another overtime). But I don’t have any regrets about it and I don’t regret anything we’ve done.
“The opportunity those kids put us in to win those games is an example of how you could persevere, and we had played two overtime games (the Mayfield loss and a win against Caldwell in Princeton) before that.”
However, Murray High is not only losing Hodge. It was also learned Wednesday that defensive coordinator Clayton Morris is also departing the Tiger program so that he can assume command of the football program at West Carroll High School in Atwood, Tennessee.
Morris is a native of nearby Gibson County and will be entering his first-ever head coaching position.
Greenfield said MISD officials will begin analyzing these vacancies, starting today in hopes of finding a new head coach and defensive coordinator quickly as summer workout schedules are quickly approaching, followed closely by the opening of preseason practices.
