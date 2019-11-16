MURRAY— It’s not every day that a room contains as many OVC titles and former professional athletes from Murray State university as there were Friday night for the Hall of Fame ceremony at the CFSB Center.
Inducted were Rob Hart (Football 95-97), Morgan Hicks (Rifle 00-04), Coach Connie Keasling (Women’s Tennis 92-11), Austen Lane (Football 06-09), Alexis Love (Women’s Tarck and Field 09-13), De’Teri Mayes (Mens’s Basketball 96-98), Stevon Roberts (Men’s Track and Field 90-93), Seibert Straughn (Men’s Track and Field 89-92), and Pat Ward Seib (Women’s Track and Field, Women’s Basketball 67-71).
The career accomplishments in the room included former Olympians, NFL players, and legendary coaches.
Every inductee expressed how much it meant to them to be honored and recognized for their careers.
“It’s a true honor, it really is,” Hicks said. “I’m truly blessed to be able to be a part of an elite group here, and it’s been lots of fun.”
Some reflected on memorable moments, like Love experiencing her first snowfall in Murray and having to practice in it.
“To be honest I can’t find the words,” Love said. “It’s feels surreal. It lets me know that all my hard work paid off, even while running in the snow.”
While others like Lane, considered what took place for him to be in the position that he’s in as a newly inducted Hall of Fame member
“It’s a huge honor, because I’ll be honest, I didn’t envision myself being here when I got on campus back in 2006,” Lane said. “The fact that I get to share this honor with so many familiar faces...It means everything man.”
“It’s such a great class and just to share the experience with them. I understand that this is a huge honor to be a part of the Hall of Fame, and I understand that stats are related to that, where if you go back and check my stats, which I’ll tell you right now, I have no idea what my stats are, but I really don’t care. At the end of the day, this award that I’m receiving, it’s for my teammates, because they did their job so that I could do my job. So I don’t think of it as just me getting to celebrate tonight. I’m really going to celebrate the 2006-2009 Murray State Racers football team.”
It was a special night for some special individuals that hold a place in Murray State history.
