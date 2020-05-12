MURRAY — The coronavirus has laid waste to many plans, from weddings and birthday parties to spring sports and marathons. With the cancellation of the marathons, one local runner found a way to still get her event in, despite the situation.
A Madisonville native and Murray State graduate, Dr. Laura Ken Hoffman went on to graduate from veterinarian school at Auburn before returning to Murray to teach at Murray State. For the last year, she has been in focused training to attempt to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
Running in the Boston Marathon is a dream many marathoners have and Hoffman is no different. She started running after graduating from veterinary school and the hooks were set. Since then she has run multiple distances before finally taking on a marathon.
“I initially got into running, once I graduated vet school, as a way to unwind at the end of the day,” Hoffman said. “I did a 5K with my husband and was hooked. I then did a 10K, 15K, half marathon and eventually, my husband encouraged me to do a marathon. So far, I have only done one marathon, since having the exact intent of qualifying for Boston. Initially, I was doing them just because, but then focused my sights on getting back into marathons and training for Boston once our friend started coaching me.”
The desire to run in Boston came from her friend, Aaron Springhetti, who has completed the Boston Marathon twice (2018, 2019) and knows what it takes to qualify.
“My husband and I have a good friend (Springhetti), who has done Boston twice and he was telling me how wonderful of a race it is,” Hoffman said. “I decided to make that my goal, to try to qualify for Boston, so he is coaching me along this journey. To me, it’s the pinnacle of marathon racing.”
Springhetti is more than qualified to help her achieve her dream, but there’s one problem. Due to COVID-19, marathons across the country have been canceled and to qualify for Boston, she must complete a sanctioned race within the qualification time limit.
“I had a half marathon in Nashville in March that was canceled, then the Derby Marathon was canceled,” Hoffman said. “It didn’t really change any of my training since luckily I am a solo runner and can just run outside. It has actually helped me now that the gyms are closed and it forces me to run outside as opposed to a treadmill.”
Just last weekend, she was supposed to be in Louisville running in the Derby Marathon and hopefully qualifying for Boston, but plans changed. Since the race was canceled she decided to take on marathon distance solo, around the city of Murray.
Her race route was about a six mile loop that she mapped out and she planned to run four laps. She didn’t want the constant marathon training and speedwork she put in to go to waste.
“I wanted to still run the marathon since I put in the training for over a year now,” Hoffman said. “I planned to do a ‘Murray Marathon.’ I found about a 6.5 mile loop that I was just going to repeat four times to get my miles in. The route went down Poplar and around the court square, then down Main Street, down US 641 S to Sycamore, then back up 641 to the stadium, and back to Poplar to repeat it. The route itself wasn’t challenging since it was a flat course on nice sidewalks. The saying that running is 90% mental and the rest is physical is very very true.”
In the pursuit to complete her “Murray Marathon,” Hoffman suffered a setback. At about the 16 mile mark, she experienced a sharp pain in her foot. The injury turned out to be a stress fracture in her left foot and it was bad enough that she slowed to a limp before she stopped altogether.
Injury or not, Hoffman still hasn’t changed her plans to qualify and said she wants to not only hit qualifying time, but beat it by about 10 minutes. That is the right way to attack qualification because not all qualifiers are accepted due to field size restrictions and that stipulation was in place before COVID-19. There’s still no telling how the Boston Marathon will change or if it will change due to the pandemic, but Hoffman will be ready to get back to running and training as soon as her foot heals.
“My biggest marathon goal is qualifying for Boston. That’s my dream and my focus,” Hoffman said. “I am not sure if it (COVID-19) will change the fall racing schedule, but I hope not. I plan to do a marathon this fall, but the location is to be determined.”
