MURRAY—The friendly confines of the CFSB Center continue to be a place that the Racers dominate as they improved their home winning streak to 19 games with a win over the Morehead State Eagles 85-57.
It was a complete team effort with five players scoring in double figures 15 points from Tevin Brown and 13 each from Jaiveon Eaves and KJ Williams. Chico Carter, Jr., and Devin Gilmore each tallied 11 points and Gilmore’s game-high 10 rebounds secured his second double-double this season.
Early in the game, the Racers noticed that the Eagles sent a double-team to the bigs after they received entry passes and it didn’t take long for them to capitalize on that.
Anthony Smith caught a pass in the paint and the double came. He looked up and there was Carter, Jr. waiting on the pass in the corner. Despite coming into the game 1-10 from the three-point line in OVC play, he fired away and buried the three.
“We worked on the fire coverage which is the doubling and just making sure you get to the vision of the big so that when he kicks it to you can be able to knock down the three,” Carter said.
That happened just six minutes into the game and by the end of the first half, the Eagles were no longer in the mood to double because the Racers had made them play too many times.
“When we see somebody getting double-teamed that opens up stuff for everybody,” Gilmore said. “Once you take that pressure off of them and everybody else starts scoring and contributing it makes them have to play one-on-one and usually they are going to be in trouble with that.”
It was definitely a key to the gameplan for the Racers. They came in prepared and even though they shot just 9-21 from three it was enough to open up the inside game.
“I thought our big guys handled it really well,” McMahon said. “One that really stood out to me, we hit Devin on the dive and they rotated well. It was a great catch by Devin and then he made the extra pass to the corner to Chico for the three. I thought that really embodied what I want our team to be about.”
Once the double teams stopped the Racers went to work on the inside. By the end of the game, they had 40 points in the paint and Gilmore had yet another game where he finished perfect from the floor. He shot 4-4 and also had three blocks on top of the team-high 10 rebounds.
“Everything just slowed down today and it felt really good to get another double-double,” Gilmore said.
On the defensive end, the Racers were as good as they could be. A major point of emphasis was once again the three-point defense and after allowing the Eagles to go 4-7 in the first half, they turned it around and held them to 2-11 and McMahon said its technically 1-10 since the last made one was in the final minute.
Another major area of concern the last few weeks has been the turnovers. Last weekend on the road in Nashville, the Racers had a combined 38 turnovers, and this weekend they only had 20. It makes things much easier for the Racers when they take care of the basketball.
“It allows you to play more efficiently offensively,” McMahon said. “You eliminate the empty possessions. Number one when you turn it over, you give up a lot of easy baskets off turnovers. That’s just the way the game is, so it will continue to be a point of emphasis for us.”
Carter, Jr. shot well in the win going 3-4 from the three-point line and for McMahon it was huge. He said that they have to have him playing at a high-level moving forward and it was important to see him get some good minutes against the Eagles.
“I thought it was important to get Chico back going,” McMahon said the only way he’s going to get better is to play. I feel bad for him. he’s had some bad luck this year, missing the time with the fracture in his hand, then being out due to illness. He’s a big part of what we’re trying to do and the only way he’s going to get better is to play and so it was great to see him play with such confidence and shoot the ball so well.”
Near the end of the game during a media timeout, Demond Robinson and Gilmore could be seen messing with each other as Robinson got off a towel snap in the direction of Gilmore. The two guys were all smiles because they were having a great time seeing their team up by 20 points and on the way to their 12th OVC win of the season.
“We were just having fun,” Gilmore said. “It feels good when we are playing great basketball and everybody is expressing themselves in many ways. It’s like a big family and when you’re winning like that you get to have fun. It’s a stress reliever.”
Next up the Racers will hit the road to face off against Eastern Illinois on Thursday at 7 p.m.
