MURRAY — Last week the Murray State Racers were a field goal away from upsetting the ranked Jacksonville State Gamecocks in horrendous conditions.
This week they return to the friendly confines of Stewart Stadium and get to host a Tennessee Tech team that is riding a three-game skid on losses to SEMO, UTM, and Austin Peay.
The Golden Eagles opened the season up 4-1 before dropping three in a row. The issue seems to stem from the defensive side of the ball for TTU. To this point in the year, the Golden Eagles are second in the OVC in total offense and scoring (32.1 ppg), but they are second to last in total offense and dead last in points allowed (41.1 ppg). In the last two games, they have conceded 113 total points.
Meanwhile, the Racers are seventh in scoring offense (26.2 ppg) and sixth in scoring defense (28.6 ppg). They have also lost in heartbreaking fashion back-to-back weeks with an interception to lose to EIU and a missed field goal at JSU.
One of the motivating factors today will be the loss suffered by the Racers last season at TTU. It created a feeling in many players that they remember all too well.
“A lot of those guys in the locker room were guys that were here last year,” Stewart said. “We went and didn’t play a very good game last year against this team, so it has a little extra motivational kick there, because a lot of these guys remember that pain and regret getting on the bus last year.”
The Racers defense will have a tough test trying to contain quarterback Bailey Fisher today. He has thrown for 1,905 yards this season with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions with his leading target, freshman Metrius Fleming, tallying over a quarter of those yards on his own for 521 on 36 catches with two touchdowns.
“The quarterback is one of the toughest players I’ve played against,” Stewart said. “Last year, we put a lot of hits on him. Quincy Williams hit him quite a few times and he kept getting up. He looked like a mummy out there. He was taped up from ankle to head and he just kept playing and I got an awful lot of respect for that kid based off of last year.”
On the ground, Fisher and Fleming have combined for 10 of TTU’s 12 rushing scores with eight for Fisher and two for Fleming. David Gist currently leads the Golden Eagle running game with 300 yards and a touchdown on 65 carries.
Defensively the Golden Eagles have some playmakers that have kept them in some ball games. Specifically, Aderick Moore. He has done a little bit of everything for Tennessee Tech this season on defense as he leads the team with 64 tackles, and also has two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, an interception, and a pass breakup. Henry Karlmu currently leads the Golden Eagles in sacks on the year with four, while Chris Tucker leads in tackles-for-loss at eight.
Stewart knows that for the Racers to make the playoffs they must first take care of their games, and then the rest can work itself out. Whether that is in favor or against them is still to be determined.
“We still have three weeks in front of us to get to a 7-5 record and the way that this conference is going, who knows what that looks like three weeks from now,” Stewart said. “With all of the injuries we’ve taken at key positions and all of that stuff, there is still an awful lot in front of this football team. That’s been the key to our conversations (this week), making the guys understand that.”
The game today kicks off the final four weeks of the 2019 season for the Racer, with the bye looming next week. After the bye week, the Racers will host Austin Peay in a First Financial Bank Battle of the Border match-up on the Nov. 16, followed by the season finale at southeast Missouri on Nov. 23
Today will be the 85th meeting between the two teams with Tennessee Tech leading the all-time series, 45-38-1. The Golden Eagles picked up the latest win in the series last year when they picked up their first win of the season, edging the Racers, 27-24. Despite trailing in the all-time series, the Racers lead the in games played in Murray, 22-18-1.
