MURRAY— Murray State kick returner, Malik Honeycutt, has been named to the HEROSports First Team All-Preseason Team.
In all, 100 players from the FCS level of NCAA Football were recognized.
Honeycutt, a senior from Tallahassee, Florida, was part of a group of eight players from the Ohio Valley Conference honored.
As a junior in the 2018 season, Honeycutt was named as a first-team special teams All-American by HEROSports. He became the Racers’ 54th All-America honor.
Honeycutt spent most of the season as a backup in kick returns. However, that changed against Southeast Missouri (Nov. 10) when the junior inserted himself into the kick return unit with just 20 seconds left and ran it back 79 yards for a touchdown that sealed the MSU comeback win over the ranked Redhawks.
“Honeycutt basically put the team on his back and was like, ‘We’re not done fighting!” Quincy Williams said of Honeycutts return against SEMO. “Honeycutt ran the game-winning kickoff back and it was amazing. Then he took one back against Austin Peay also.”
The following week, Honeycutt indeed took a punt 80 yards for a score against Austin Peay in a game where he ran back kickoffs and punts and finished with 137 all-purpose yards.
The Racers open their 90th season of collegiate football when they host Pikeville (Aug. 29) in a 6 p.m. kick at Roy Stewart Stadium. The game marks the 47th season of football at “The Stew” where the Racers are 159-89-2 all-time.
The Racers will hit the road in weeks two and three to play up to a pair of FBS teams. Murray State plays at Georgia (Sept. 7) in a 3 p.m. CT kick from Sanford Stadium on ESPN2. MSU travels to Toledo (Sept. 14) for a 6 p.m. CT game with the Rockets from the Glass Bowl on ESPN3.
