MURRAY — A leap of faith. That’s what new Murray State head football coach Dean Hood said that he will need from everyone involved in the program. From the soon to be assistant coaches to the season ticket holders.
If his track record is any indicator, the faith placed in him is done so justly. It seems every place he’s been, success follows.
His career began in 1987-88 as the Secondary Coach at Fairmont. That year his team was crowned WVIAC Champions. That was just the beginning of what has been a storied career full of postseason appearances and incredible records. He spent time with EKU in the late ‘90s, then found his way to Wake Forest, where he was the defensive coordinator. Wake Forest thrived with him on the sidelines, going to three bowl games in six years. Then he took over as the head coach at EKU. In his time there he led the Colonels to two OVC titles, and three FCS playoff appearances. His last stop prior to Murray State was at the University of Kentucky where he was the Special Teams Coordinator. His impact was clear and obvious to anyone around any of the programs, but his most recent stop made an impression on Lexington Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story.
“It’s a big loss for Kentucky,” Story said via Twitter. “Every area Dean Hood was asked to coach by Mark Stoops, special teams, outside linebackers, the secondary, got better when Hood was involved.”
Kentucky’s loss is Murray State’s gain, as Hood takes over a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2011, the same year that Hood led the Colonels to an FCS playoff appearance.
“If you had told me a few weeks ago, ‘We’re going to hire a head football coach that’s a coordinator at an SEC program, and he’s been a defensive coordinator in the ACC, and he’s been to six bowl games,’” MSU Board of Regents member Eric Crigler and former Racer football student-athlete (1985-89) said. “I would’ve been very pleased.”
He then went on to describe a couple of other coaching types he would’ve been excited about a few weeks ago. Someone with eight years of head coaching experience and has won two conference championships and led his team to the FCS playoffs three times with a 70% win rate. That, he said would’ve been a great hire. Or someone with OVC experience and recruiting ties in the area. Even that would be considered a home run hire.
Instead, Athletics Director Kevin Saal and his team found a candidate that embodied all three of those ideal coaching profiles.
“I’m just enthusiastic and thrilled about that,” Crigler said.
This appointment came with the seal of approval from everyone involved and the excitement was palpable inside of Heritage Hall as Hood was introduced in front of Racerettes, cheerleaders, band members, football players, alumni, media, fans, and Racer 1.
“You know Racer 1 is here today,” Murray State University President Bob Jackson said. “When coach Hood played Murray State in the past, he never got to see Racer 1. So we wanted to make sure he got the chance to see Racer 1.”
“Let that sink in a little,” Jackson joked.
If there ever was such a thing as the perfect hire, Hood seems to fit the bill, especially in the eyes of Saal and the members of the Board of Regents. His enthusiasm for football and for developing young men is likely what made him the clear front runner.
“I’m pumped, I really am,” Hood said. “I’m so excited, just really fired up about the partnership. I just feel like everybody is in line with the same goals and the same purpose.”
“I wouldn’t have been excited if somebody said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about just being mediocre. Why don’t you come on?’ He’s already doing things to work towards a championship-caliber team and his purpose is aligned with mine as well.”
With both guys on the same page, it seems to be just a matter of time before the Racers football program is competing for OVC championships and more importantly, producing quality individuals that will go on to enhance communities and be great husbands, fathers, and neighbors.
