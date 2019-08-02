MURRAY — Hoopalooza starts tonight with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. featuring a live band and cash bar, followed by dinner at 7 pm. with guest speakers from the 2009-2010 team.
Racer fans can hear from former head coach Billy Kennedy and former players like Danero Thomas, Isaiah Canaan, and others.
Then the festivities continue on Saturday with a golf scramble at the Murray Country Club that tees off at 8 a.m.
That’s not all though, as the Racers Alumni pick-up basketball game will tip-off at the CFSB Center at 2 p.m.
Per goracers.com, “The event is open to all fans. Call the CFSB Center ticket hotline at (270) 809-3000 or email msu.tickets@murraystate.edu. The cost is $75 per person for the Friday night reunion and banquet. The cost is $65 for an individual player for the golf scramble and $250 for a team.”
“Having just completed an incredible decade of Murray State basketball, we are looking forward to celebrating one of the greatest teams in Murray State history at Racer Hoopalooza 2019,” said MSU Coach Matt McMahon. “This upcoming season marks the 10 year anniversary of Coach Billy Kennedy’s 2009-10 Racer team that won 31 games, an OVC championship, and in dramatic fashion, recorded the second NCAA Tournament win in program history. Racer Hoopalooza will be a special event reuniting this historic team with our great fans here at Murray State. We want to invite all of Racer Nation to join us Aug 2-3 for a memorable weekend in Murray, Kentucky.”
