HOPKINSVILLE — Only a few months removed from seeing two of its member schools depart, the Ohio Valley Conference may be about to lose yet another member,
WHOP radio in Hopkinsville reported Thursday afternoon that Austin Peay, one of the original members of the OVC, is expected to announce on Monday that it will leave the OVC in order to join the ASUN (formerly known as the Atlantic Sun) Conference. This comes after another charter member, Eastern Kentucky, left in the spring to also join the ASUN, along with Jacksonville State, which joined the OVC in 2003.
WHOP said Thursday that a source has been telling the station for several months that Austin Peay was considering a move out of the OVC. No other information was available.
Should Peay depart, that would leave the OVC with seven members — Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri, Murray State, UT Martin, Tennessee State, Belmont and Tennessee Tech. Of those seven, six field football programs with Belmont being the lone exception.
Meanwhile, the ASUN is growing. In fact, it has grown so much that it decided to incorporate football for the first time in its history this year. In the past year, the ASUN, formed in 1978 as the Trans America Athletic Conference, has attracted at least four football-playing schools.
EKU was once a national power in NCAA Division 1-AA, which was also the case with Jax State in 1-AA and especially its days in Division 2, where it won national championships. Also acquired were another program that won multiple D2 titles, North Alabama, and Central Arkansas, which has been strong for many years at the 1-AA/Football Championship Subdivision level.
Should Austin Peay, in fact, join the ASUN, that conference’s membership would grow to 13 schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.