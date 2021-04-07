MURRAY—It was the long ball that gave the Lyon County Lady Lyons the 6-3 win over the Calloway Lady Lakers on Tuesday night.
Calloway hit two late homeruns in the game that helped push Lyon County to the win.
The Lady Lyons jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Calloway quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the first with no outs.
The Lady Lakers tied the game on a Emerson Grogan RBI single.
Izzy Houdsen quickly sat down the first two batters on strike outs in the top of the second.
Houdsen quickly got out of the inning on a fly ball out to short right field.
With two quick outs in the bottom of the second.
Tori Schenk hit a batter and then walked a batter to give the Lady Lakers runners on first and second.
Paige Kramer had a long at bat for the Lady Lakers that ended in a walk that loaded the bases for Calloway.
Kylie Stallings walked on the next at bat to score a runner to give the Lady Lakers the 3-2 lead.
In the next half inning the Lady Lyons tied the game on a long home run from Sydney Melton at 3-3.
Houdsen struggled in the bottom of the third in the circle.
Kaelyn Conger hit a long single to deep right field with no outs.
The Lady Lyons kept the bats going and got runners at first and second.
Calloway was able to get out of the inning on great play from left field that got two outs.
In the bottom of the third the Lady Lakers quickly loaded the bases with one out.
Schenk was able to strike out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
Houdsen came out in the top of the fourth and seemed to find her rhythm striking out the first two batters.
The Lady Lyons got a runner on first with a slap hit.
Houdsen got a fly out to end the inning.
Calloway started off the bottom of the fourth with a loud double by Paige Kramer.
The double didn’t come back to haunt the Lady Lyons as they got the next three outs quickly.
Carson McReynolds had a big play in the top of the fifth that saved a run for the Lady Lakers.
“When you have a kid like Carson that’s making those big plays in left field and then we’re solid in the infield that just gives everybody a lot of confidence and they know that we’re gonna stay in games,” Calloway head coach Kady Arant said. “ Our defense has been really good lately, so ultimately it came down to we just left too many runners on base.”
The Lady Lyons had one out with batters on every base thanks to a bunt by Katelyn Dykes.
Calloway got the next out on a strikeout.
Houdsen got out of the inning with two big strikeouts to keep the score tied 3-3.
After a quick first out by Houdsen in the top of the sixth, the Lady Lyons got a runner in scoring position on a double by Lauren Davis thanks to an error by Calloway.
Davis scored on a RBI double by C. Collines to give Lyon County the 4-3 lead.
The Lady Lyons scored again on a sacrifice fly by Melton added to the lead for the Lady Lyons 5-3.
The Lady Lyons put the game away in the top of the seventh on a home run by Hadlie Butler to give the Lady Lyons the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.