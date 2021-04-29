MURRAY—On every team, there is an ace that a coach has that they can go to in a tough situation. For the Calloway Lady Lakers that ace is Izzy Housden.
Housden is a junior this year and she has had a remarkable season. If you look at just the stats alone she is a force to be reckoned with not only in the circle but in the batter’s box as well.
Housden thus far has recorded 65 strikeouts to go with her three RBIs on the season.
When coaches talk about Housden they pretty much all say the same. She is calm in the face of adversity.
The bases could be loaded and somehow Housden would find a way to make the big pitch when it mattered the most.
“I’ve always been able to get out of tight situations and I guess that’s something I’ve always been taught to do how to get out of it and not be as nervous,” Housden said. That was especially true in the Calloway Lady Laker’s run to the first 2A State Championship.
Housden pitched in every game and was a driving force to get Calloway to the promised land.
“It’s a testament to rising to what that position is,” Head Coach Kady Arant said. “ It’s a great picture for her team creates an atmosphere of calmness no matter if somebody gets on base leadoff runner zero-zero ball game bases loaded when you have somebody that’s very confident in the circle but then has also been very successful day after day, it gives everybody a sense of confidence, and just knowing that she’s going to bear down she’s going to take care of it and that’s really huge.”
Calloway does not only have a great pitcher in Housden but she also is a great person when she is not on the field.
She is humble and is done what is asked of her no matter what the situation is.
Coach Arant, when she came on as the head coach of the Lady Lakers, worked with Housden to become a better pitcher and it has worked throughout the season.
“ It really is just the fact that that kid doesn’t just work when she’s with us, Arant said. “She works all the time.”
Housden is a hard worker and puts the hours in to perfect what she does. That dedication has shown throughout the season on and off the field. n
Travis Gupton can be reached at sports@murrayledger.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.