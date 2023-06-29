(TNS)When the bill to legalize online sports betting in Kentucky was signed into law on March 31, it stipulated that sports betting had to launch in the state before the end of 2023.
This marked a significant step forward for Kentucky as the bill had some near misses in the past.
The bill will give bettors in Kentucky access to up to 30 of the best Kentucky sports betting apps, so why not take advantage of as many of them as you can.
One of the major differences for those in Kentucky as opposed to other boarding states, including Ohio, is that the new law for Kentucky means bettors only have to be at least 18 to participate. Ohio and most other states that have a minimum betting age of 21.
Online Sports Betting Rules In Kentucky
Kentucky won’t be the only state allowing people at least 18 years old to participate in online sports betting as currently, five states and the District of Columbia in offering sports betting at that age.
Other states that allow online sports betting at 18 are Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming.
While most of the major sportsbooks, such as BetMGM Kentucky, (if you go with BetMGM, be sure to sign up with the BetMGM Kentucky bonus code), are expected to compile with age requirement, not all are expected to follow suit.
There have been reports that Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky isn’t adhering to the 18-year minimum and will limit its sportsbook to customers 21 and over. Caesars will have a location in Lexington after it recently partnered with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing.
Caesars Sportsbook will still have great promos and boosts even though they require a minimum age of 21 to use the platform. If you’re at that 21-year plateau, be sure to use the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code when signing up later this year.
Wager On The Wildcats, Cardinals & More
Another perk of Kentucky making the move to online sports betting later this year is that those in the state will no longer have to travel to Ohio, Indiana or even Illinois to make bets anymore.
Plus, bettors cannot wager on Illinois collegiate sports while participating in online sports gambling in the state of Illinois. Those in the Bluegrass will not only be able to gamble on Kentucky, Louisville, Western Kentucky and other colleges in the state.
Using any of the best Kentucky sportsbook promos when making your first deposit or bet is the best way to make the most of your money.
There’s another reason to spend your money at sportsbooks in the state, it also supports Kentuckians with the Kentucky sports betting tax. The 9.75% Kentucky sports betting tax rate for retail sportsbooks and 14.25% for online sportsbooks will help add to the Permanent Pension Fund.
When Kentucky sports betting becomes legal later this year, be sure use as many sportsbooks you’re comfortable with, while also helping to support Kentuckians.
Responsible Gambling
Always gamble responsibly. All licensed and legal operators in the United States have resources available to bettors, including educational guides on how to spot problem gaming, links to support services and tools to self-exclude for a set period of time. Support is available at the National Council on Problem Gaming, 1-800-GAMBLER and American Addiction Centers. Be sure to only wager on gambling sites that are licensed and regulated by the gaming regulatory body in your state. That ensures games are fair, bets are honored, customers’ funds are secure and that there are legal protections for the consumer.
Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.