PADUCAH— The Murray High and Calloway County girls varsity golf teams competed at Paxton Park in Paducah on Monday in the regional golf tournament. There, both teams came away with satisfactory performances and the Lady Tigers came away with a state qualifier.
Lady Tiger Mary Browder Howell shot an 81 last night, earning herself sixth place and a spot in the state competition.
Head coach for Murray, Denise Whitaker, said, “Mary Browder is a very focused, hardworking, young lady,” Whitaker said. “She works to make every part of her game better. This means lots of time on the range and putting green.”
Whitaker knows that Howell will put in more work this week and play another impressive round at the state tournament next week.
As for the Lady Tigers team, they were able to place third overall.
Head coach for Murray, Denise Whitaker, said, “We are happy that out team placed third. We had three girls who were playing in the regional tournament for the first time. We had two personal bests — Macy Saylor 93 and Caroline Kim 104.”
On the Calloway side, seventh-grader Skylar Waller and sophomore Mia Miles both shot 88’s for the Lady Lakers.
Head coach for Calloway, Charlie Miles, said, “For Mia and Skylar, I saw a stronger perseverance which led to shooting approximately 10 to 12 strokes better than the last tournament they both played at Paxton.”
Miles was also pleased with Lady Laker Javen Campbell’s performance on Monday.
“For Javen still being new to playing in 18-hole matches, she showed strong will to keep her round together and finish strong, which she did,” Miles said.
Miles said the team as a whole improved their overall play, especially around the greens.
“Next season should be a good year for our girls’ golf,” Miles said.
