MURRAY — Murray High’s Mary Browder Howell and Calloway County’s Skylar Waller were playing at their absolute best last weekend at the Ballard Memorial Invitational with career-best scores on 18 holes.
Howell won the tournament with her 2-under par 70 that included four birdies and helped secure a tie for first place for the overall team competition with McCracken County.
She finished with a commanding three-stroke lead over Macey Brown of Apollo and Madison Glisson of McCracken County.
Also in the group with Howell was Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown who recently lost her brother Cullan Brown to bone cancer on Aug. 4. Howell talked with Scott Brown of yoursportsedge.com about how the Tigers honored the memory of Cullan Brown.
“We put CB squared on the back of our uniforms to support Cathryn Brown and her family for her brother Cullan. It means a lot,” Howell said.
Howell said her round went as well as it could and that part of the success can be chalked up to playing in a group that she was comfortable in.
“I had some drives that went a little bit off, but for the most part they stayed in the fairway and I hit some greens, up-and-downs, and just had a pretty good day,” Howell said. “I knew that I was playing well, but I didn’t realize how well. I was having too good of a time playing with Cathryn and Madison honestly. It makes a huge difference, I’m so much more relaxed playing with my friends.”
Meanwhile, Waller carded her best round with a 77 that put her in a tie for sixth place. Not far behind was Claire Whitaker of Murray High with a solid round of 79.
Other scores from the day were Mia Miles of Calloway County with an 86 and Javen Campbell of Calloway County with a 93.
The Tigers are gearing up for the All-A regional that is set to take place this weekend, while the Lakers are scheduled to play on two matches this week.
