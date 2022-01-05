NAPLES, Fla. — Mary Browder Howell’s story is one that many in the Murray area have heard at least one time.
Now 18, there was a time she and her family had to be wondering if she would reach that age after she was diagnosed with stage IIB Hodgkin’s lymphoma several years earlier. That was when she began treatments at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in nearby Memphis, the world’s top pursuer of cures for a variety of childhood diseases, namely cancers.
By the time she reached 11, she was in remission, and has remained in that state ever since. That has allowed her to get closer to her favorite sport, golf, while also becoming a strong advocate for St. Jude. That is why the week before Thanksgiving was so special.
Howell, now a freshman at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, where she is a member of the golf team, was invited for the third time to be part of what has become the LPGA’s final tour stop each season, the CME Group Tour Championship at the The Gold Course at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. However, this visit, she said, was a bit more special because of not only the people she met, but the things she learned.
“It really did combine those two things of mine that I really love,” Howell said in an interview Tuesday. “It was really cool how they were able to kind of mesh those together and bring me along for it, so I was real grateful for the opportunity to do that.
“Two years ago, I had an incredible experience then, as it was this year, and, in 2020, I was able to do Zoom interviews and press conferences and other things where I talk about what St. Jude means to me. I’m grateful for any opportunity to promote St. Jude.”
Howell’s journey with St. Jude began in January 2014. Six months after first undergoing treatment, examination of the tumor that had triggered the disease had shrunk by 75%, allowing her to avoid radiation treatments, on top of the chemotherapy she had already undergone. Free to live her life like a normal middle-school student, she flourished and that continued during her four years at Murray High, where she became a standout golfer and strong student, allowing her to further her education at Sewanee, where her father, Jason, had also attended.
In remission, though, she has also gone head first into doing whatever possible to promote St. Jude, a place she and her family are grateful for not only its existence, but is so committed in seeking the key to curing childhood diseases.
That is why seeing events such as the CME tourney up close is something she treasures.
“CME is the title sponsor for this tournament and they had a lot of their executives playing in a pro-am tournament before the real tournament happened,” she said. “CME is also one of the corporate sponsors of St. Jude and just donates a bunch of money to their partnerships with St. Jude, which is so cool to me. For every hole-in-one on the LPGA Tour each year, they donate $20,000 to what is called Score One for St. Jude and that’s for up to $500,000. This year, they donated an extra $300,000 on top of even that and that’s huge.
“They’re also increasing the purse for this tournament. I don’t know if people are familiar with the pay gap between the PGA and the LPGA but, as with any sport, the LPGA has never had a purse for a tournament bigger than $4 million. Well, for this tournament, it was $5 million and, because of CME, next year, they are increasing it to $7 million and the bottom finishers, instead of $12,000, they will go home with $42,000 and that’s definitely going to help women’s golf all the over the world.”
For someone who loves golf, this was a big discovery. However, Howell’s involvement with this event became even more memorable during the pro-am when she was teamed with one of the top women’s golfers in the world in American Danielle Kang. Kang entered the CME event ranked No. 11, was a previous two-time winner of the United States Amateur title and has won five times on the LPGA Tour since turning professional in 2011.
Howell said Kang was a wonderful person with whom to spend the day. Of course, with Kang being among the best, it also meant that their foursome received more than average media attention as they traveled the Gold Course that day.
“I figured they’d put me with someone who’s a little lower down the ladder, but they go and pair me with her?!” Howell said. “Yeah, they a mic on me for the first five or six holes and we had cameras on us pretty much the whole time. It was crazy.
“But it was just a round of golf at its face form. I know there was a higher amount of pressure involved because there were more people watching me, but that’s the kind of pressure I enjoy. One, nobody is expecting anything out of me. I’m just an 18-year-old kid. And two, I’m not going to be nearly as good as Danielle Kang, so I really had no pressure on me with that. Besides, if you play with better people, you just play better.
“It was a great experience and it was bigger than just golf.”
Getting back to her St. Jude experience, Howell remarked that one never stops being a patient. She is still in the 10-year window of undergoing examinations to monitor for any flareups of which there, so far, have been none. Eventually, she will begin a stretch of examinations every three to four years, which goes with something she said she has learned about St. Jude and its people.
“One of the cool things about St. Jude is they don’t care about you so much in the short term as they care about the long-term effects of treatments as well,” she said about how her treatment was part of a study at St. Jude. “Mine took six months and, being in a clinical study that was designed to reducing the harmful side effects of the treatment. I didn’t have the nausea, nerve pain, and vomiting that is typically associated with the traditional treatment regimen. What’s really cool is that five years after the opening of this study, they opened a new study that took that six-month treatment that I had down to three. I was one of the 72 patients for the original study.
“St. Jude is just an amazing institution.”
During her treatment, Howell had to face a side effect that many people who must face this disease experience, hair loss. And even several years after going into remission, Howell wore her hair, even after it returned, in a very short style, which she said was easier to handle.
That has changed this year as she has decided to let it grow long, which enabled her to sport a look in Florida that she said she had wanted to have for a while — a pony tail emerging from her golf hat.
“I just got tired of it short,” she said. “I just really enjoy putting it back in a pony tail. I know that may sound simple, even silly, but that was my main motivator to grow it out, and I do love it.
“I get hit in my face with it now if I turn my head too fast.”
