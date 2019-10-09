BOWLING GREEN — Murray High’s Lady Tiger Mary Browder Howell qualified to attend the girls’ State Golf Championship at the Bowling Green Country Club yesterday and today.
Yesterday, Howell had a tough start with bogies on the first six holes. Thankfully, Howell was able to recover nicely, shooting eight pars and a birdie on the next ten holes.
Head coach Denise Whitaker said, “She stayed strong and started playing great.”
Howell finished eight over par for an 80 on the 18-hole course. The average score for the course was 89.99.
Browder is currently tied for 19th place and has the opportunity to score well today.
“We are very proud of her,” Whitaker said.
