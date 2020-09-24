MURRAY — Mary Browder Howell made a solid showing at the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association state tournament last weekend.
In the two day tournament, Howell finished in fourth place out of 96 golfers. It was her second straight fourth place finish at the state level after taking fourth at the All-A state tournament the weekend prior.
Headed into the second day, Howell made a move from sixth place with a solid round of 73.
She finished the tournament 5-over par and seven total strokes behind the winner, Macie Brown from Bullitt East.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.