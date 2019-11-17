MURRAY--Even Vegas oddsmakers expected a better showing by the Racers against Austin Peay for senior day. The spread was +8 for the Racers and it wasn't even close enough to make the most degenerate gambler sweat. It was a shame because the crowd for the game was the fourth largest in known history with 6,116 fans.
The offensive performance was stagnant, predictable, and downright disappointing. Headed into Saturday's game that's what the offense had looked like for the last several weeks, and against Austin Peay, nothing changed. The offense failed to score in the first half despite the Racers' defense gift wrapping two different possessions after they forced a turnover by the Governors. By the final horn, the Racers had taken their fourth straight loss, 42-7.
The Governors boasted the top defense in the OVC and one of the best rush defenses in the entire nation prior to Saturday's game, and they flexed their muscles by holding the Racers to just 39 yards on 34 carries. For those that have followed the program, the inability to run doesn't come as a surprise, but this was a different level of bad. At halftime, the Racers had -5 yards on the ground. A large part of that was the fact that Preston Rice was sacked three times for a loss of 36 yards.
"There will be some teaching moments where the sack was good, the sack was the positive thing to do," Stewart said. "Don't make it worse and worse, and don't try to make something happen to where all of a sudden you hurt us more than you help us, just lay down so to speak and let's go play the next play. He's still young, I've said that from the beginning, it's his first year in college football. He's still got a lot of growing pains and things like that, but I thought he showed a lot of toughness today, a lot of grit because he did take a couple of sacks and had to run around back there."
With the offense struggling for the third straight game, the defense came out like a unit on a mission, and that mission was to get the ball. By halftime, the Racers had two turnovers and the special teams unit had made some plays as well in an effort to help jump-start the offense. Senior safety TJ Warren said after the game that the focus after each turnover was to reset and do it again.
"Good job getting the ball out, but you've got to let it go," Warren said. "You can't dwell in the past. You can't celebrate in the past, because that's the past. Just worry about how you're going to come out on the next series and attack."
They did just that, with a third turnover in the second half, on a Warren interception. Sadly, the very next play from the Racers' own two-yard line was a designed quarterback run for senior Brendan Bognar and he coughed it up. The Governors scooped it up and scored. Although the scoreboard doesn't reflect it, the Racers' defense was great all day.
Ultimately though the defense on the other side was equally good.
"They're good at what they do," Stewart said. "They're very tough. I think they're third in the country in rush defense. They're a top-20 defense in the country overall. They're good at what they do."
"I have a feeling, tomorrow when I watch the tape, I'm going to be a lot more disappointed with us than I am impressed with them. I don't mean that in any type of slight because they are a dang good football team. My biggest regret right now is that I have a feeling that tomorrow when I turn on the tape, I'm going to be a lot more discouraged about us than I am impressed with some of the things they did."
Stewart said he was disappointed that they couldn't be better for the 19 seniors that were playing their last game in Stewart Stadium on Saturday, but that they still have one game left to improve and end on a good note.
"We do have one more opportunity in front of us. One more week. One more Sunday. One more Monday. One more Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday that we get to be around one another, and prepare, and fight, and battle with one another," Stewart said. "We're going to have an awful lot of fun with those 19 guys (seniors) and this football team this next week moving forward."
