AUSTIN, TX — Austin, Texas – The Memphis Hustle won its third straight game to open the season, defeating the Austin Spurs 112-97 Wednesday inside H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The win also marks the third straight double-digit victory for Memphis.
The Hustle got off to yet another fast start, opening the game on a 19-5 run punctuated by Josh Jackson’s four-point play. Memphis built the lead up to 27-8 midway through the quarter before Austin cut the lead to 34-23 entering the second. The visitors shot 12-of-19 (.632) in the period and forced eight Austin turnovers resulting in 13 points.
Memphis struggled offensively to open the second period, but held Austin scoreless through the 7:00 minute mark of the second quarter to build the lead back to 18. The Spurs chipped away at the lead to make it a 61-53 game at halftime.
The lead was cut all the way to two (69-67) early in the third, but the Hustle gradually pushed the lead back to double digits and led 89-77 entering the final period. Memphis kept at least a two-possession lead throughout and led 102-92 with 2:47 remaining when Jackson hit two consecutive threes to seal the victory.
Jarrod Uthoff once again led Memphis in scoring with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting (3-4 3P). Jackson finished with 23 points and knocked down all four three-point attempts. Dusty Hannahs finished with 22 points while two-way player John Konchar totaled 11 points (5-6 FG) and a team-high eight rebounds. Memphis shot 54.3 percent (44-81 FG) overall and 47.8 percent (11-23 3P) from behind the arc.
Spurs assignee Keldon Johnson and two-way player Drew Eubanks paced the Spurs with 20 points apiece. Fellow Spurs assignee Luka Samanic chipped in with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
The Hustle return to Landers Center on Friday, November 15 at noon to take on the Stockton Kings. Tickets are still available starting at $10 each and fans wishing to attend can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box Office, online at MemphisHustle.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.
