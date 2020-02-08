MURRAY — Murray High came into the Murray Bank Crosstown Classic last night looking for redemption.
They got it in the first half with a 20-14 lead, but the Calloway County Lady Lakers (13-9, 2-1) came into the third quarter with a level of defensive pressure that the Lady Tigers (10-11, 0-3) just could not handle. Calloway ended the night with a 57-42 win and a 2-0 record against the Lady Tigers.
Murray High’s defense seemed unbreakable to start as they held the Lady Lakers to just two points in the opening quarter.
“We honed in on a few matchups that we thought would benefit us if we played off some to add a little bit more pressure to Charlee Settle,” Lady Tiger head coach Tom Foust said.
Angela Gierhart drew the assignment of guarding Charlee, and she only allowed her two points by the end of the first half.
“Angie did a great job on that,” Foust said. “I have to ask a lot out of her. She’s a kid that breaks the press for us a lot. She wants those big matchups to defend. She asked for it the first time, and she came to practice the day I was giving out scout reports and she had that look in her eye: ‘Do I get it again?’ I thought she did a great job on her.”
However, in the second quarter, Calloway regained their footing thanks in large part to Reese Settle. She came off the bench and scored eight of the 12 Lady Laker points in the second quarter.
“Our shot just didn’t fall (in the first quarter),” Lady Laker head coach Valerie Waller said. “Reese was a savior for us in the first half. She knocked down some big-time shots that really kept us in the ball game and gave us a chance.”
But Murray High was still in the lead, up 20-14.
“When they made their little push in the second quarter, they picked up the score a little bit, but I was just so thrilled with the way we defended,” Foust said. “It was fantastic. They were working their offense. They weren’t rushing shots. They were really disciplined.”
To turn the score around, Calloway turned to their full-court press in the third and started to hit those shots that they missed in the first half. Skylar Waller, Sunny Clark, and Adison Hicks teamed up to shoot three consecutive threes and Hicks hit three threes on her own in the period.
“I kept telling them at halftime, ‘You’re shots are going to fall. You’ve got to believe it’s going to fall. You’ve got to think it’s going to fall. You’ve got to keep shooting. Everybody on this team has got to keep shooting,’” Waller said. “Then we hit one three and it just compounded. Everybody just started hitting them.”
By the end of the third, the Lady Lakers had stretched the score out to 42-28 in their favor. Foust attributes Calloway’s big stretch to turnovers caused by the press and offensive rebounds.
“If you take off the points they hit off that, it was a little bit more than the difference of the game,” Foust said. “Offensively, we didn’t want to come out and just show all of our cards. We wanted to win this game. We fought. We fought really hard for it. It didn’t go our way. We turned it over too much.”
The 16 turnovers clearly attributed to the loss as the game slipped away from the Lady Tigers. Calloway now has a massive game against Marshall County next week to determine which team gets the automatic spot in the district championship, and more importantly a ticket to the regional tournament.
