Today’s story is part one, from the perspective of the Tigers’ players and head coach. Tomorrow’s issue will feature the Lakers’ point of view on Crosstown Classic.
MURRAY — When two high schools are within rock throwing distance of each other, crosstown rivalries can get extremely competitive.
On Friday night, the Murray High and Calloway County football teams will go head-to-head at Roy Stewart Stadium. Every year, this game generates emotion that is incomparable to any other.
Murray High’s starting quarterback Hunter Utley jokingly said, “It’s always a big game because it’s Calloway, and Murray doesn’t like Calloway and Calloway doesn’t like Murray. In the end, we’re all friends in between the lines. It’s a big game. You get to play it at Murray State which is always really fun. It’s a lot bigger crowd than any other game. There’s usually 4,000-5,000 people there, so it’s just a different atmosphere. It’s not a normal Friday night.”
There are some annual traditions that go alongside this specific game. These include a pep rally, spirit week and even a Crosstown Classic karaoke.
“We don’t usually do many pep rallies, but we do one this week,” wide receiver Tommy Waldrop said.
Murray High has beat Calloway in the Crosstown Classic for the past two years, and Waldrop is excited for the opportunity to do it again.
“I’m friends with all these guys, so, obviously, it feels pretty good to play against them and to have beat them the past couple of years,” he said.
Head coach Keith Hodge said that the biggest impact the Crosstown Classic has is the community support, especially from The Murray Bank.
“The community looks forward to it every year. Gathering for a big game like that, just being so close, being able to line up and play each other is a really big deal. It has been for years. I think there’s a ton of support for this game. Everybody enjoys it. It turns into a really big game even though it’s non-district. It’s still a huge game.”
Waldrop said that his coaches have made an effort to try to get the players to understand that the crosstown classic should be approached just like any other game.
“It’s not our Super Bowl. We play for the postseason,” Waldrop said.
However, Hodge admitted that it is nearly impossible for players to not get more emotionally involved in the Crosstown Classic.
“I think naturally they do,” Hodge said. “We tend to try to look at every game the same, but as players, I understand where they’re at. It’s a big game. I understand that playing somebody right down the road is huge. I think they probably give a little bit more than they do for some other ones, but it’s just natural for the kids. Coaches-wise, we try to approach every game the exact same way.”
Utley said that the bottom line is that the Crosstown Classic is just another game.
“It’s a game on our schedule. It is hyped up a little bit more because it is Calloway, but we’re just looking to win the game,” Utley said.
Nonetheless, it is hard to deny the atmosphere of the crowd during the Crosstown Classic. Utley said the Crosstown Classic always has more fans in the stands from Calloway than from Murray.
“I think our guys kind of like that. They have an opposing crowd that’s cheering a lot more, but when you have quieting in the crowd, you can feel good about that,” Utley said.
As per usual, the team has been watching film and preparing for this Friday’s competition.
“We’re preparing for the different things that they do really well and how to slow those things down. Same thing on both sides of the ball for them. We have to prepare for what they do and how they do it. They’re doing the same thing with us. Schematically, you have to prepare. You have to try to adjust things to what they’re doing really well. They’re going to prepare for what we do really well. Schematics is a big part of it, always is, but you still have to want to go out and execute what you’ve been trying to accomplish up to this point,” Hodge said.
In practice, the team has been working on everyday things, including special teams and fundamentals.
“We will continue to harp on fundamentals and how how hard we play the game and not taking for granted each play. Every play counts and every play is huge,” Hodge said. “The other night against Graves, every play was huge. Every play counted, and it will be the same thing this Friday night. That’s why you have to prepare and every little thing we do in practice matters.”
Waldrop expects the Lakers to put up a better fight this year than the team did last year when Calloway lost 42-6.
“I expect them to play hard, give us everything they have because of the rivalry, but I expect us to give everything we have as well,” Waldrop said.
Even without their starting quarterback, Utley agrees that Calloway will put up a good fight this year.
“I fully expect it to be a good game. Regardless of any of the circumstances, it’s a rivalry game, and those are always close. It sucks that their quarterback John Foster went down but it’s just the next man up, and I think they’ll bring it Friday,” Utley said. “We’ll have to be ready.”
Hodge insists on treating Friday like every other game this season.
“We’re not going to do things differently. We’re going to be who we are and line up the way we line up and play the way we play and just execute a little bit better hopefully,” he said. “The competition will be great. It always is. It’s going to be highly competitive. That’s just the way it is when we play. When we line up at Roy Stewart it’s going to be a great atmosphere and that makes it even more competitive. I expect a big game. I expect Calloway to give us everything they’ve got, and we expect to do the same thing.”
