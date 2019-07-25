MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway Parks All-sports camp is off and running.
Kids started the camp on Monday this week and have been able to participate in something new each day, like basketball, soccer, footgolf, whiffle ball and flag football.
The camp offers kids an opportunity to try a little bit of everything and the inaugural was at max capacity with 50 participants coming out each day.
Program Coordinator John Gorrell said the camp has been a great way for the kids to stay active as the summer winds down.
“It’s a way to offer something else for the kids to do this summer,” he said. “A lot of the camps end about this time and it gives the kids something to do until school starts and keeps them active and outside.”
Having such a diverse offering of sports ensures that the camp stays fresh for everyone and gives kids a chance to experience sports that they may not have tried otherwise.
“We are trying to offer something for everybody,” Gorrell said. “We really wanted to give those that maybe hadn’t played a sport, like soccer, before the chance to see what it looks like and see if it’s something they might be interested in doing.”
The camp fee of $55 includes a full week of sports, lunch every day, a participant shirt, and kids get to swim every day following lunch after they finish the sport of the day.
“It’s such a great value,” said Parks Director Ryan Yates. “Cheaper than daycare and they get to do something fun; it’s a win-win.”
Friday will be an end of week celebration for the kids and they will get to play with inflatables and have a good time. Then Gorrell and Yates will gear up for week two and restart the camp for the next batch of campers. Currently, there are still about 15 spots left but the camp is filling up fast. Those interested can contact Murray-Calloway County Parks at 270-762-0325.
It will be the same format as this week with kids starting in basketball on Monday and eventually having the end of week party.
The park still has plenty going on this year too with church league co-ed softball, adult kickball, fall T ball leagues A (3-5-year-olds) and AAA (5-7-year-olds) and flag football (4-11-year-olds) still on the horizon.
