MURRAY — Calloway and Murray battled it out through five sets of volleyball in front of a huge crowd inside of Jeffrey Gymnasium last night in the first Crosstown Classic meeting of the season.
In the final set, the two teams remained evenly matched and were tied at 10-10 before Maggie Fraher stepped back to serve and the Lakers rattled off five straight points and secured the win.
“Tonight, we went into this thinking that it was going to be an extremely hard match, and it was,” senior Keagin Brooks said.
Calloway won 3-2, (25-21, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-10) and looked to be in control early on with a 20-10 lead in the opening set, but the Lady Tigers called a timeout and regrouped to make a run that came up just short. Calloway ultimately secured the set with a 25-21 win.
Head coach of the Lady Tigers, Jennifer Westbrook said, “I think mentally they (the Lady Tigers) were hype and emotionally they were hype, but I don’t think they were prepared to fight the battle at that point. As we started to battle back in the first game, we fell short.”
Before the second set, Westbrook said she discussed the mental battle with her team. She was encouraging them to play their game and to take the good things that had begun to happen at the end of the first game and carry them over into the next.
Lady Tiger Keagin Brooks said, “We fought back in the second set because we realized we were down, and we could win it.”
The new-found energy that the Lady Tigers brought onto the court allowed them to win the second game 25-19.
Head coach of the Lady Lakers, Lindsey Jones said, “There’s something about our second game. It’s not just with this team. It’s been an all-year thing. Our second game, we’ve been starting relaxed and easy, allowing the other teams to get a lead on us. That’s what we did, and then that gave them a little momentum for the third game.”
The Lady Tigers came out strong in the third set and stayed consistent to win the game 25-14.
“They believed in each other, and they believed in themselves. It all came together in the second and third game,” Westbrook said.
The Lady Lakers had allowed Murray High to claim a 5-2 lead in the beginning of the third set and were unable to play catch-up.
Lady Laker Adison Hicks said, “At the beginning of every set, especially the third set, we were just down, and we didn’t do anything special. We were just down and not really ready to play. Towards the end, we came out and we got our serves in, and we were smart with our hits. Some of us weren’t smart at the beginning which made us lose points. Once we got smart, we really progressed through the game.”
The Lady Tigers began to mentally break down in the fourth set.
“Fourth game, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot and defeated ourselves with some mental breakdowns,” Westbrook said. “We started hesitating towards the ball and looking at the person next to us to go get it instead of just taking it upon each person individually to go complete the play.”
Jones said her team woke up in the fourth set and had a fire in them.
The Lady Lakers put an end to the Lady Tigers winning streak and won the fourth set 25-20.
“In the fifth game, we knew we were only going to 15. It was close the whole time, but we had to push forward,” Jones said.
The set was back-and-forth. The two teams were tied 10-10. That’s when Fraher led her team through a five-point run.
“In the fifth game, they came out, and they held on at the beginning,” Westbrook said. “Then, Calloway just pulled away from us. Once again, I just want the girls to believe in themselves as much as we believe in them and have that intrinsically within themselves, to have that fight in them and believe that they’re capable of it and that they’re deserving of it.”
Calloway’s Hicks had a whopping 6 kills in the fifth game and 15 overall.
Jones said, “She kept her hits in and good and solid. I think we struggled a little bit with hitting in the second and third games, and in the fifth game we picked it up a lot. She was consistent throughout all five games. I think that kind of showed everybody that we can’t just have her. We all need to step up and contribute.”
Hicks expressed the importance of defending Jeffrey Gymnasium during this crosstown match.
“A lot of people come out here, and it’s our opportunity to really show them what it is to be a Calloway volleyball team,” she said. “Tonight, we all just came together really well, and we just connected with each other, and we got a good pass up. We got a good set up, and then we put the kill down.”
Jones said this match gave all of Calloway’s fans a reason to come back.
“This is always our biggest fan game,” Jones said. “This will give us momentum for the next couple of games that we’ve got.” n
