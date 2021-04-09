If you are like me, you were a little surprised when Baylor won the NCAA Tournament on Monday night. How could a team that had not lost almost 40 games lose on the biggest stage of the season?
To me, the answer is something we have all heard before. All good things must come to an end.
There have been dynasty’s in the world of sports. Think of Alabama football or Kentucky basketball in the college world. These programs have all had amazing runs for years.
When I was in high school, it felt like Alabama was in the National Championship every year.
These dynasties all have to come to an end at some point. Gonzaga had a dynasty. They were unbeatable at times. They were the favorite to win the entire thing for a few years. It was just time for someone new to take that step. Baylor played a lights out game when they needed it. They were the more hungry of the two teams on that night.
Do I think that Gonzaga or Alabama or Kentucky won’t be back next year? No, I know better and I think we all do. These teams are too well coached and have too much history to not make it back to a high-profile team.
I do think though, that we have started to see that these teams, who in some eyes were unbeatable, are just as capable of losing as anyone else no matter the names or the pre-season rankings that are given.
To me that makes sports a lot more fun.
