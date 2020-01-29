MURRAY — Murray State Athletics announced it will retire the No. 12 worn by recent Racer Great Ja Morant in a ceremony at halftime of the Racer men’s basketball game against SIUE Saturday (Feb. 1), at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the tip.
The honor bestowed on Morant comes after an amazing two seasons with the Racers (2017-19) and since, has positioned himself as one of the top candidates for the NBA Rookie of the Year award with the Memphis Grizzlies.
“From 2017-2019, we had the great privilege of coaching one of the best players in college basketball history,” said Murray State Coach Matt McMahon. “As I’ve said many times before, Ja Morant is a once in a lifetime player who has been an incredible ambassador for Murray State University. His unique combination of explosive athleticism, intelligence, unselfishness, and relentless competitive drive enabled him to lead the Racers to back-to-back championship seasons and countless magical moments on the court. He is the ultimate winner, an elite teammate, and an absolute joy to coach. We look forward to seeing Ja Morant’s #12 Murray State jersey drop from the rafters on Saturday night. He is so deserving of this special honor!”
“We are incredibly honored and privileged to welcome Ja, and his family, back to campus for this special ceremony,” said Kevin Saal, Murray State’s Director of Athletics. “Ja’s impact on Murray State University, the Athletics Department and basketball program cannot be overstated. Racer Nation has an opportunity to experience a truly historic event at halftime of Saturday night’s game, as we welcome the Morant family back home to Murray and pay tribute to his legacy in the rafters of the CFSB Center.”
Morant will become the 11th Racer men’s basketball player to have his number retired and the first since Isaiah Canaan in 2018.
Murray State fans are invited to come out to the CFSB Center and be a part of his historic night when the Racers honor the great Ja Morant. Murray State basketball tickets are available online through ticketmaster.com, in person at the arena, or by calling 270-809-3000.
Here is the history of MSU men’s basketball retired numbers and the history of Ja Morant at Murray State and with the Memphis Grizzlies.
