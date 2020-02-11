MURRAY — Murray State softball sophomore Hannah James has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week after her outstanding performances on opening weekend, as released by the OVC on Monday.
James tossed two complete-game shutouts over the weekend, blanking South Dakota State and Drake in Murray State’s 1-0 and 8-0 victories respectively. She allowed just two hits through seven innings of work in the first outing, fanning nine Jackrabbit batters to earn the win. In the triumph over Drake, James once again went the distance, facing just three batters over the minimum in a six-inning effort while surrendering just three hits to the opposition. Overall, the Nicholasville, Kentucky native and 2019 OVC Freshman of the Year recorded 17 strikeouts with a 1.62 ERA through 21.2 innings in four appearances on opening weekend.
James wins the award for the second time in her career, having earned the honor on February 18th of her freshman season in 2019.
The Racers will return to action when they travel to the Lady Demon Classic for five games in Natchitoches, Louisiana. The tournament begins with a 12:00 p.m. meeting with the host Demons of Northwestern State on Friday.
