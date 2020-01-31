MURRAY — The JMC Nature Trail Run is being held in Murray’s Central Park this Saturday, February 1, 2020.
The two-hour timed event will begin at 9:00am and the one hour timed event will begin at 10:00am. Both races will finish at 11:00am. Results and winners are determined by the distance ran in the event time limit.
The 1.27 mile loop will use portions of the John Mack Carter Nature Trail and the Maple Trail along with other areas within the park.
Participants will run multiple laps of the course and try to cover as much distance as they are able. Registration is still open and can be found by searching on www.runsignup.com.
Race day registration and check in begins at 8:00am at Bailey Pavilion near the dog park. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Murray Park Department with the funds earmarked to improve and maintain the trails within the park.
The JMC Nature Trail Run is being organized and timed by Mid South Race Timing and Jeff Sparks of Murray.
