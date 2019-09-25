MURRAY — Murray State women’s soccer sophomore Abby Jones has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week, as released by the OVC on Tuesday.
The 2018 OVC Freshman of the Year had a record-setting day in Murray State’s conference opener, leading the Racers to a 5-0 victory over SIUE on Sunday. Jones, a Powell, Ohio native, set a new Murray State single-game record, while tying the OVC record, when she recorded four assists in the competition. Jones also added a goal of her own, scoring in the 71st minute to cap a memorable performance at Cutchin Field. Additionally, she led her side with a team-high four shots, while she tallied six total points on the afternoon. She became just the fifth OVC player to record four assists in a game, doing so for the first time since Kayla Stolfa of Eastern Illinois accomplished the feat on September 3, 2017 against Chicago State.
The award marks the second-straight week that a Murray State player has garnered the weekly honor, with Jones being recognized after senior forward Miyah Watford received the distinction just a week ago.
The Racers return to action on Friday when they host UT Martin in a rematch of last year’s OVC Tournament championship game. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. at Cutchin Field in Murray, Kentucky.
