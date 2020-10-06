MURRAY — Believe it or not, females have been breaking barriers on the gridiron since before World War II. Luverne “Toad” Wise became the first girl to score in a high school football game when she kicked extra points for Escambia High School in Atmore, Alabama in 1939. In 1981, Tami Maida was the inspiration for the Helen Hunt CBS movie “Quarterback Princess” when she became the first to be a quarterback and also the homecoming princess the same year. The following year, Beth Bates etched her way into the Bluegrass football record books by becoming the first female to score points with five PAT’s for the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets her junior year. Determined not to be forgotten, she pioneered her way as the first female in Kentucky to kick a field goal, a 22-yarder in a 12-3 loss Lynn Camp.
A 22-yard field goal also put local Kyra Jones into Murray High School history at 9:54 in the fourth quarter at the end of a blowout against Webster County when she split the uprights on her first-ever career attempt to make the score 47-0. There were nerves, but they definitely did not show when it came time to actually kick.
“So I was supposed to go in if it was a PAT and Caden was supposed to go in if it was a field goal, so when Coach called the field goal unit I wasn’t expecting to go in and then he said my name and I completely froze. Coach asked if I was okay,” remembered Jones. She was better than okay. She gathered herself, ran in and that moment carried over to the snap and kick when she had ice in her veins and froze her name into the Tiger record books as the first female to ever score points in a varsity contest.
Like Hunt’s character in the movie, Jones is also not a one trick pony. When she’s not cheerleading, soccer also is a love of hers, enough so that she stars for the Lady Tigers soccer team. As a freshman, she was second on the team in scoring, netting 16 goals in 18 games, even missing 3 games due to a concussion. Currently, she’s tied for second in scoring again with six goals, which includes a 3-goal performance against St. Mary.
“It’s difficult somedays running from practice to practice. On Wednesdays I go from football to soccer, then to cheer and usually don’t get home until like nine o’clock and then I have schoolwork on top of that, but I make it work and the coaches really helped me split up my time with practices,” Jones replied when asked about her schedule. A schedule, for kicking anyway, that includes stretching out on her own, some basic kicks, no-step kicks, one-step kicks, and then rehearsing the full thing.
Kyra might be on the opposite end of the field by herself putting in reps, but she’s not alone in spirit as the whole team has noticed her work ethic and tries to relate that to their own.
“She works hard every single day, every practice,” said senior running back Charvelle McCallister. “I see her down there kicking field goals and it’s crazy to have a girl get in the game and make a field goal like it’s nothing. She’s definitely an inspiration because if she can come out and play football as a girl, work hard and make it look easy in the game, then why can’t we win state? That’s why she’s such an impact on this team. If the team’s down, they look at her at practice and say if she can work hard to perfect her job, why can’t we?”
“She’s a part of the team no matter what. All of us would treat her as if we treated each other, not as a brother but as a sister,” junior starting punter Rowdy Sokolowski, who also freelances as starting quarterback. “Before the first game, I was next to her in pre-game kicking and I looked at her and said, ‘you ready?’ in a joking way to make her feel less worried about the game. She laughed and said ‘no.’ I told her it would be fine; that there’s nothing to worry about. That game she ended up making history. I’m glad I got to experience Murray High history.”
“She committed to kicking back early in the spring and wanted to give it a shot,” said Coach Keith Hodge. “We always tell the team, you must take advantage of the opportunities you’re given and she definitely took advantage. I’ve been proud of her efforts to get better with every day she practices.”
This opportunity she’s been given is aided by a lot by the encouragement and support of her teammates. She specifically mentioned senior running back Dijon Miles, as he makes sure everybody’s treating her right, senior Daniel Klukan with the verbal encouragement, and even the freshmen are cheerleaders for her.
In her debut against Webster County, the encouragement was not just verbal. It spilled over onto the field of play in the actions and confidence of her teammates in her. As she ran on the field for her kick attempt, some of the Webster County players were jawing at the Tigers. One opponent said, “she’s not going to make it.” Sophomore lineman Noah Miller would have none of it and put him in his place and said, “watch her.”
And watch her the girls will. Cammy Fields became the first female to play for Murray High in 2016 and Jones has continued the natural progression into the box score. Young lady athletes will be watching Kyra’s career with interest as she continues to kick for the team. Jones had some words to any future Lady Tigers that have gridiron aspirations.
“I mean it really depends on your team and coaches; If they’re going to have your back, just do it. If anybody talks bad about you or says you shouldn’t do it, they’re just haters and they’re jealous of you, so you should do it.”
