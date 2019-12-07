MURRAY— Murray State women’s soccer sophomore Abby Jones has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Third Team for her accomplishments both on the field and in the classroom in 2019, as announced by CoSIDA on Thursday. She becomes the first women’s soccer player in Murray State history to garner the title of CoSIDA Academic All-American, and is the 20th Racer athlete across all sports to represent Murray State athletics on this prestigious national stage.
The Academic All-America program has been in existence since 1952, and is the premier award given by CoSIDA. The organization aims to recognize the very best student-athletes in the nation, honoring both athletic and academic accomplishments, and is voted on by sports information directors across the nation.
In the classroom, Jones carries a 4.00 GPA while she pursues her degree in Biology/Pre-Physician Assistant Studies.
On the pitch, the sophomore from Powell, Ohio has made a tremendous impact on Murray State soccer during her first two seasons in a Racer uniform. Leading her side to an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title during her freshman season a year ago, Jones was also named the 2018 OVC Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-OVC Second Team during that championship season.
In 2019, Jones picked up right where she left off as she turned in an electric sophomore campaign that saw her lead the conference with a Murray State single-season record 11 assists, while also tying the program’s all-time record with 21 career assists through just two seasons of action. The 2019 All-OVC First Team selection also set a new Murray State single-game assist record, while tying the OVC record, when she dished out four more in the Racers’ 5-0 victory over SIUE on September 22nd. The sophomore captain also tallied six goals to accompany those 11 assists in 2019, as her 23 total points ranked third in the Ohio Valley Conference this season.
