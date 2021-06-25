MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis coach Jorge Caetano added Jordina Font to his roster completing his newcomers for the 2021-22 school year.
Out of Barcelona, Spain, Font will join the Racers in the fall.
“I am very excited that Jordina will be joining our team in the Fall,” said Caetano. “We had one spot to fill out and we found it in Jordina, a player that will fit right in our team culture both on and off the court. She is an excellent student and a superb athlete with lots of experience and success playing at the highest level in Spain and I can’t wait to have her on campus in the Fall.”
Font was ranked among the best junior players in Spain, where she won the Belulla State Championship, Bruguera Academy Cup Championship and Girona Championship. She was runner-up at the Federation’s Open.
Font completes Coach Caetano’s incoming class as Font joins Annika Pschorr (Regensburg, Germany) and Paola Campigotto (Joinville, Brazil) on the Racer roster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.