With the latest arctic blast behind us and daytime temps flirting with springtime, local sportsmen are ready for spring. The regular waterfowl seasons ended this past week and most waterfowl hunters I’ve spoken with claim it was the best season they’ve had in quite some time. We did have a parade of cold fronts throughout the season that brought waves of ducks into our area. As I was reminded the other day, when the folks who have mediocre duck-holes are bragging about their season, but the folks in the top-of-the-line duck clubs ain’t saying nothing, the hunting was pretty doggoned good.
We are currently in the Conservation Order part of the special spring season for snow geese, which includes snows, blues, lesser snows and Ross Geese. There was concern several years ago that these light geese were making a pig’s breakfast of sensitive arctic tundra areas where they gathered in great numbers to nest. In response, the USFWS opened the spring Conservation Order seasons where hunters could use unplugged shotguns and electronic callers in an effort to reduce the population to save the tundra. They may have been wrong.
A recent article appeared in Outdoor Life magazine that calls some of the ideas we’ve had about snow geese into question. As we have seen time and time again, Chicken Little is very much alive and well these days, and many times, the “experts” start with their conclusion and work the data backwards to provide support. In the case of the disappearing tundra, t seems that the bulk of the damage was being caused by large flocks of geese arriving in staging areas farther south before breaking into smaller groups and heading way up north to their breeding grounds. After the geese left the staging areas, the native vegetation in these areas recovered. The breeding grounds were not damaged to the extent that was first thought because once there, the geese scatter into smaller flocks and tend to move around more. Perhaps photo opportunities for those eager to press the urgency of the situation were easier to come by in the lower latitudes than way up above that Arctic Circle.
Initially, the USFWS expected to reduce the population by one-half over the first ten years of the special spring season. That did not happen. Initial population estimates of 3 million birds were low, very low. Now it is estimated that there were at least 8 million birds already making the annual migration. Even though the number of birds taken in the spring has doubled and continues to increase every year, populations in the Central and Mississippi Flyways are stable at best, not declining.
Regardless of what the experts have theorized, the hunters who chase the white geese from the gulf coast to Canada every spring tell a different story. They say the geese have adapted to hunting pressure and other factors. Snow geese can live for over 20 years and a goose that old is smarter than most hunters. The easy geese are the juveniles which are being taken out of the flock at a disproportionate rate. Since adult snows do all of the breeding, reducing the juvenile population has little effect on reproduction. Normal shifts in weather patterns and agricultural practices also cause the geese to shift their routes and feeding grounds. Hunters are constantly having to adapt to these changes.
With shifts in rice production from Texas to Arkansas and southeast Missouri, the birds that arrive in September come to stay. Because they are adept at feeding in dry fields, the geese made a big dent in the local food supply long before the fields are flooded and the first migrating ducks arrive. All along the flyway, duck hunters have been known to spend long nights keeping the marauding geese away from their prime hunting areas. Arkansas now opens their snow goose season in October hoping that this will help save at least some of the groceries for the ducks.
Twenty to thirty years ago hunters could decoy flocks of snow geese using white paper plates and old Walmart bags pegged to the ground with pencils. But with geese old enough to remember those days, the flocks are far more educated. Now, even the carnival sideshow affairs with arrays of spinning wings, flying decoys and thunderous electronic callers are hardly worth the effort and are used to attract paying hunters more than anything else. But harvest numbers continue to increase even as the number of folks chasing the white geese continues to decline. It seems that experienced goose hunters have learned to adapt and the non-experienced hunters have learned to book hunts with the experienced guys.
Come February, once the geese feel the urge to head north, they bunch-up into massive flocks and pay little attention to those enormous decoy spreads along the way back to Canada. Successful hunters along the migration route have stopped trying to bring the big, high-flying flocks down to earth with thousand-decoy spreads, and are setting up in areas where smaller groups of geese are already wanting to feed. This is why harvest numbers are increasing. It’s much easier to lure a goose into a place where it already wants to go.
And that is a good thing. Snow goose numbers are not crashing as some may think; they’re not even decreasing at the rate USFWS predicted when the special spring season was initiated. Like the duck hunting business in Arkansas, a viable industry has developed around the spring snow goose season that stretches from the gulf coast all the way to Canada. Nowadays hunters can book hunts with snow goose outfitters (reputable ones, mind you) for much less than the cost of a so-so duck hunt, and shoot until their shoulders give out without having to invest thousands in decoys, trailers, big diesel pickups and state of the art electronic callers.
And in case you are wondering, pile a couple of snow goose breasts in a crockpot, pour in a little water (or orange juice, coca-cola, chicken broth, etc.), layer with a package of brown gravy mix, a package of ranch dressing mix, and two sticks of butter, and cook for about six hours. If you don’t tell anyone, they’ll swear they’re eating roast beef.
