KBE letter sent to KHSAA BOC

MURRAY — Last Friday, a four-hour meeting by the Kentucky Board of Education took place to discuss fall sports and the safety concerns that surround playing a season amid the current global pandemic.
The board heard from Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett, Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and several superintendents and board members on the topic of sports and COVID-19.
In the end, the KBE voted unanimously to send a letter to the KHSAA Board of Control. In that letter, the KBE made a recommendation for the KHSAA BOC to meet immediately to consider action on several bullet points.
“The KBE’s Aug. 28 meeting was not designed to override the decision of the Board of Control,” the letter stated. “This was clear by the limited items included on the agenda for the KBE’s special meeting. Furthermore, the benefit of athletics to students is not up for debate. The KBE recognizes the physical, social and emotional benefits of school sports. Providing our students with athletic opportunities and competition benefits not only their physical health, but also provides a social outlet, teaches our students the value of teamwork, and creates a place where many students find lifelong friends and mentors.
“The meeting was called for the KBE, as the principal in charge of interscholastic athletics, to review the decision of its agent and to gather a better understanding of the information considered by the Board of Control when it made the decision to move forward with fall sports. As the KBE and KHSAA have recognized for decades, the health and safety of student athletes must be at the forefront of any decision regarding school sports.”
The items that the KBE put forth for action from the KHSAA BOC are as follows:
• Develop guidance for school districts on the responsibility and authority to enforce the protocols set forth in the recent KSHAA guidance document. Specifically, this new guidance should address the consequences for failure to follow KHSAA guidance, including how sports programs will be suspended or penalized for their failure to follow the guidance and ensure the safety of student athletes. Just as the rules of play are uniform and enforceable, so should be the rules for the protection of student athletes in light of COVID-19.
• Anticipate and clarify how KHSAA guidance is likely to evolve and put forth clear and actionable guidance on how KHSAA will respond to a spike in cases at the school, district, regional and/or statewide level. If that were to happen, what kind of timely and responsible action will KHSAA take to reduce risks to student athletes?
• Provide immediate guidance to school districts and coaches on spectator attendance at practice and competition. For example, will spectators be permitted to attend events? If so, will the number of spectators be limited? What are the requirements for temperature checks, social distancing and mask wearing for spectators if they are permitted to attend? How should concessions operate, if at all? School districts need clear guidance on these topics if they are to begin fall sports on the timeline approved by the Board of Control.
• Develop clear guidance to school districts and coaches on how to best provide resources and mental health supports to student athletes who are unable to play due to parent choice, COVID-19 quarantine, program suspension due to COVID-19 or other reasons.
• Require that the risks of COVID-19 are disclosed to families and students in a manner that is easily understood, along with recommended steps for student “return to sports” following a COVID-19 diagnosis. These disclosures should clearly outline the return-to-play guidance and address medical testing concerns raised by Dr. Stack, e.g., cost and availability of pediatric cardiologists, echo-cardiograms, electrocardiograms and cardiac MRIs.
• Take steps, including but not limited to instructing KHSAA to work with KDE and the Department for Public Health, to develop model COVID-19 testing protocols for student- athletes and coaches that could be replicated across the state.
• Adopt a regular reporting schedule, not less than bi-weekly, for the Board of Control and the KBE/KDE to receive written reports from the KHSAA that summarize COVID-related issues KHSAA is dealing with (by sport, district and school) and how concerns are addressed as they arise.
At this point in time, the fall sports competitive season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 7 for all sports, while high school golf continues their season that began on July 31.
