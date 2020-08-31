FRANKFORT — A unanimous decision was reached by the Kentucky Board of Education to authorize the Department of Education to develop written communication, based on the discussion from the meeting, to send to the KHSAA Board of Control urging for additional considerations of alternative options for high school athletics.
More than 2,300 people tuned in to the KBE’s special called meeting on Friday, as the discussion revolved around the safety concerns of playing high school athletics this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett, Kentucky Department of Health Commissioner Steven Stack, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and a handful of superintendents from around the state of Kentucky took time to speak to the board about all of the intricacies surrounding the fall season.
As the meeting began, KBE Chairperson Lu Young stated that, “We are not here to overturn the decision of the KHSAA Board of Control.” She added that the discussion would revolve around scenarios that would involve positive cases, quarantine and potential shutdowns and finished with, “the fact that high school athletics are good for kids is not up for debate.”
To lead things off, Tackett addressed the members of the KBE about the steps the KHSAA BOC has taken to ensure a safe return to athletics. He said that communications have been had between several other states that have returned to sports and have experienced outbreaks and that none of those had any “data that showed player-on-player COVID-19 transmission from football.” But added that it would be “difficult to prove.”
As his presentation continued, Tackett talked about the idea of sources being available that can support your stance one way or the other. An example he gave was the Big Ten Conference and their decision to shut down fall football based on an article that sited a higher rate of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) in college athletes that my have been asymptomatic, but had contracted coronavirus.
He followed this example with a quote from Duke’s Dr. Cameron Wolfe, a member of the ACC’s medical advisory board.
“You have to feel some level of comfort playing in a non-zero risk environment,” Wolfe said. “You can’t tell me that running onto a football field is supposed to be a zero-risk environment. Look at all of the regular sporting injuries that we accept as a certain level of risk as part of football. Now the reality is that we have to accept a little bit of COVID-19 risk to be a part of that.”
The slide from Tackett’s PowerPoint also stated that, “We have to co-exist with COVID-19. I like that saying because it summarizes a reality that this virus isn’t going anywhere. Whilst it ebbs and flows, we’re not going to see it ebb to zero anytime soon.
Wolfe said he has tried ‘not to be cataclysmic’ about COVID-19.” ‘This is not Ebola,’ he said. ‘It doesn’t have the lethality or the infectivity. So, certain mitigation efforts can be incredibly helpful. We’ve seen that in other countries — sadly not in the United States — where good infection control and good regimented management have allowed groups to co-exist with the virus really well.’”
“This is not a competition about who is right and who is wrong,” Tackett’s PowerPoint slide said. “It’s just an example of how one data source may not be the most reliable and the conflicts on data sources and opinions are real. There are no clear answers.”
Dr. Steven Stack began his discourse by addressing a common misconception about youth and this virus.
“I want to debunk this myth,” Stack said. “I think it has been wishful thinking for a long time. Somehow we have wanted to believe that just because they are kids, they don’t spread disease. Now that is unlike any other disease that I have really known…for influenza and other respiratory illnesses, kids very much get the disease and spread the disease…the kids themselves may be fine, but will the housekeepers, cafeteria workers, teachers be fine? I don’t know…I think it’s a real concern. They definitely can infect other people.”
He expressed concerns about high-contact sports in general and the likelihood of transmission among athletes during competition. It would only take one infected athlete to begin a spread in these sports.
After his 40-minute presentation, citing data from the state and the nation, Stack was followed by some superintendents that all discussed the need for consistency. Each of the three superintendents that spoke expressed a desire for the KDE, KHSAA and Kentucky Department of Health to have a uniform recommendations. As of now, the KDH and KDE believe that in-person schooling shouldn’t start until Sept. 28, while the KHSAA is prepared for fall sports competition between schools to begin Sept. 7. This contradiction is what the superintendents mentioned, and stated that they are being forced to field tough questions from parents about why one is safe and the other is not.
Lt. Gov. Coleman took the floor next. As a former high school coach and a mother of high school athletes, she gave her thoughts from a different perspective. She said that as a former coach, if she were currently coaching, she would wonder how high school sports can limit the spread of infection from the virus better than the professional sports have thus far. The resources available to those professional organizations is greater and yet they have still seen outbreaks in leagues that don’t have a bubble. In high school, a bubble isn’t an option, so she asked how can those in charge at the high school level expect better results with fewer resources.
“I want to make sure that we do the right thing for the right reasons,” Coleman said. “And that we don’t give in to the luxury of want. There’s a lot of this, ‘we want our kids to play,’ and we all want the kids to play. We all want that sense of normalcy. I don’t know what to do on a Friday night in the fall if I’m not at a football field. It’s just one of those things that is so difficult and I want us to remember that we can have two thoughts in our head. We can want our kids to play, but we can also say that we need to go above and beyond to make sure that they do it safely in the middle of a worldwide health pandemic.”
Coleman added that school is compulsory, while sports are an extra-curricular activity, meaning that they are voluntary and we have to trust the adults in these kids lives to make safe decisions.
“That said, those individuals have to be as educated, up one side and down the other, about the ramifications,” Coleman said. “It cannot be, ‘just let the kids play ball.’ That is not the beginning and the end of this. It has got to be so much more involved than this because of the unintended consequences.”
Some of those consequences that Coleman mentioned included long-term health of the kids. One of her kids tested positive for COVID-19 and that child “has been healthy his entire life, until he got diagnosed.” She said he went for a run recently and blacked out and is currently having his heart monitored because of the excessive implications of what could happen. Coleman said nothing has been diagnosed yet, but that it’s a factor that is concerning, especially among athletes. Another aspect she mentioned was the lack of health care for some players. Lastly, she laid out the possible consequence of sports restarting potentially thwarting the restart of in-person schooling by the end of September.
“Every child deserves the opportunity to play,” Coleman said. “We want to make sure we do it at a point that we can keep our kids safe, but also at a point where we don’t ruin future opportunities for high school basketball, baseball and softball that didn’t get a season last year. We have to do this responsibly.”
As the floor was opened up to KBE members, Allison Slone from McBrayer Elementary in Morehead made a thoughtful statement about the safety of sports.
“I’m not sitting here today wanting to decide whether children should play sports or not,” Slone said. “I want to decide how they can play sports and how they can do these things safely.”
She likened the current situation to that of an impending storm at a baseball game. In the event of a storm, a decision to halt play is made quickly for the safety of the athletes.
“When we hear the thunder rolling in the background, we have to make those decisions whether it is safe to play ball,” Slone said. “That’s something that I’ve watched for many years. When the thunder starts rolling, we bring the kids off the field. We don’t think about it…It’s for their safety…It’s really difficult for me, knowing that, to wonder why we question keeping it safe for any other reason.”
She added that 10 or less kids per year die from lightning strikes while playing sports and those numbers pale in comparison to the numbers we have seen from the coronavirus.
“The difference there is that with a lightning strike, we know the symptoms. We can hear the thunder,” Slone said. “We can see what’s happening and we don’t have to second guess whether we should come off the field or not. We don’t know with coronavirus. We don’t know if it’s on the kid next to you, on the bleachers you’re touching or sitting on, or if it’s on the person giving you your hot dog at the concession stands. We can’t see it. We don’t know if it’s there and that makes this even more difficult.”
This isn’t a political debate. This is about safety and doing what is right for the kids.
“Wearing masks isn’t political,” Coleman said. “Every decision that has been made has been made for the health and safety of Kentuckians and that goes double for our kids.”
