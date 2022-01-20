The way hunters, anglers and trappers in the commonwealth purchase their licenses and permits may be changing.
In a special-called meeting on Jan. 14, the Wildlife Commission voted 5-3 to seek changes to the regulatory structure that governs the methods and procedures for the sale of hunting, fishing and trapping licenses. This is the first step required to allow the KDFWR to contract with a private vendor for online sales.
Under the current system, licenses and permits can be purchased online through a system operated by the KDFWR or by visiting a local vendor, usually a business associated with sporting goods, or through the county court clerk system. In the past, the department provided a special license printer and preprinted paper to the vendors, but now, vendors must provide their own computers, internet links, ink and paper for which they receive 50 cents per license printed. Fifty cents doesn’t cover the investment in equipment or the ink, paper and time required to issue a license, and the vendor can be liable for licenses printed by mistake.
The new ideas being kicked around would allow vendors to collect up to 3% of the cost of the license or permit instead of the 50 cents they currently receive, regardless of whether they print a $7 single-day fishing license or a $550 nonresident elk permit. This will help the vendor cover expenses but will also add to the cost of licenses and permits.
The other advantage to the change would allow KDFWR to contract with a private company to provide a smart-phone app for dispensing licenses and permits and for reporting any critters harvested. Several states already have these systems, which add a level of convenience to the “stake-holders” as the KDFWR prefers to label their customers. In most instances, most of the current vendors would welcome the change as long as the new contractor did not treat them shabbily. I suspect that most smart-phone carrying “stake-holders” would also realize benefits from the change.
But life isn’t that simple these days and most folks trust their government slightly less than they would trust gas-station sushi. I watched the streaming video of the commission meeting (and you can also at fw.ky.gov) and, as one would expect, changing the regulations and handing the license system over to a government-approved contractor would result in bigger deer, fatter turkeys and fewer Asian carp. Not everyone on the commission was convinced, however. Although our 1st District Commissioner Dr. Robin Floyd believes the change would be positive for the department, he voted against the proposal because the feedback he is receiving from his “stake-holders” is not supportive. Brian MacKay of the 4th District also spoke in opposition to the change, claiming that his “stake-holders” were more concerned about the condition of the department’s WMAs and other critical issues than they were about changes to the way licenses are sold. Commissioner MacKay would have surely continued to make insightful observations had the Chairman not grown weary of his honest assessments.
So, what happens now? Changes to the department’s regulations will be drafted and submitted to the state legislature for approval, after which a number of vendors will be called in to pitch their schemes for a shiny new licensing system, complete with an app for your smart-phone or secret decoder ring. Then, Frankfort will take over the process to review political leanings and/or donation potential of the prospective vendors, and award a contract solely on the basis of merit, of course. In the end, the change will cost the department more money as these things always do and the “stake-holders” will be too busy trying to figure out how to buy a fishing license on their smart-phone to realize that Kentucky just experienced the worst deer season since 2012.
The 2021 deer season ended Monday, Jan. 17. The total harvest was 132,320 deer, down 6.6% from the 141,633 taken during the 2020 season. The high-water mark for deer harvest in the commonwealth came in 2015, with 155,730 deer taken. In many areas of west Kentucky, including the five-county CWD Surveillance Zone, the drop in harvest numbers has been dramatic. Last year, the five-county area of Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman accounted for 7,163 deer. This year, the number dropped to 5,284, a difference of 1,879 deer or 26%.
From 2015 to 2020, the harvest numbers from these five counties varied by only 188 deer from a high of 7,250 in 2015 to a low of 7,062 in 2017. The number of deer harvested this past season was 1,828 below the 2015 to 2020 average for the five counties, a 26% reduction. That is an unprecedented and alarming reduction in harvest that is reflective of a declining deer population for these counties.
Of course, there are the usual excuses: There was a full moon, it was too warm, inflation was out of control, and so on. But there are always weather and moon differences from year to year and the harvest records reflect those conditions. But this kind of single-season decline is cause for concern. The annual harvest totals in Calloway County have varied by only 156 deer over the past six years, but dropped a whopping 349 deer from the 2020 season alone. Something is wrong.
Those of us who hunt in this end of the commonwealth have known this for some time. We do not see as many deer now as we did five or six years ago. We do not see as many turkeys or even hear as many turkeys as we did in years past. When a situation reaches the point where it is apparent, through casual observation, that usually means that the problem has either been ignored or handled ineffectively for way too long.
Research data is beginning to appear from nearby states regarding declines in “recruitment” or the number of fawns or poults that actually reach maturity each year. Warnings are beginning to appear regarding widespread use of certain fungicides or even herbicides. CWD, once considered a northern scourge is now marching unabated across the southern tier of states. So save the excuses and the “doing something that doesn’t work is better than doing nothing at all” strategy. Maybe a new scheme to sell hunting and fishing licenses will be the answer.
